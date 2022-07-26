“Modern day Superman”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the great protagonist of San Diego Comic-Con where he showed the new trailer of Black Adam to the audience in the hall, entering in style with a lot of DC Comics anti-hero costume. The actor he also took the time to praise Henry Cavill, calling him the Superman of our generation.

The Rock (Black Adam) praises Henry Cavill

Interviewed on ComicBook.com microphones immediately after the panelThe Rock stated:

“Henry is a great friend and a phenomenal Superman. Indeed, in my opinion he is the Superman of our generation with all respect for the actors of the past. Every time I see him we drink tequila together and I always think he has the features and presence of the man of steel. And then my longtime business partner, Dany Garcia, has been a great supporter of him for a long time. “

In the days leading up to the event it was long assumed that Henry Cavill was present, but this was not the case. His future as the man of steel therefore remains uncertain (at the moment his last appearance dates back to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, released last year on HBO Max).

Also during the panel, The Rock cryptically answered a fan’s question about who would win in a potential confrontation between Superman and Black Adam. The actor limited himself to saying that it all depended on who played the man of steel. It was always The Rock that teased a Superman cameo in Black Adam in the past.

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 20. The cast also includes Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) in those of Atom Smasher, Quintess Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) how Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex / Life) in the role of Adrianna Tomaz, e Pierce Brosnan (Oh mama!) in that of Doctor Fate.