Minecraft says no to NFTs

The team of developers has pointed out that this type of system is based on the creation of scarcity and exclusion. And that the speculation on the prices of the items takes the focus off the enjoyment of the game.

A few days ago the developers of Minecraft made public their position on NFTs in video games and their possible use in the game of blocks. The text explains that non-playable tokens can be used to create scarcity and exclusion models, which goes against the spirit of Minecraft. Scenarios in which players are distinguished by the fact that some have certain items and others do not.

It should be noted that in the world of video games, characters progress and get items, but (usually) within the game’s own mechanics.

Another aspect pointed out as negative is that the speculation on prices and the investor mentality that occurs around NFTs tends to displace the focus of the element of fun and enjoyment.

To all this is added a concern about the reliability of the current actors in the NFT universe. Some implementations, it is explained, rely on blockchain technology that requires an asset manager that can disappear without notice.

For this reason blockchain technology is not allowed in Minecraft.

In tune with the gaming community

What is interesting about the statements made by the Minecraft team is that they bring together questions of principle with concerns of a technical nature. And they also summarize in a simple way the rejection that this technology has aroused in the universe gamer.

In this space the reaction has been especially negative. One of the reasons is undoubtedly that video game fans have endured micro-transaction systems and pay-to-win mechanisms for years. Some of which were incorporated into their favorite games and, many times, ended up ruining them.

When the vendor banged on the door with a suitcase full of NFTs, fans chased him out with brooms. Because basically, you already know how this story ends.