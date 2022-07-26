Mike Tyson considers that he will die very soon

Mike Tyson He is one of the most important boxers in history and also one of the most controversial, because in addition to providing great moments inside the ring, he has also given much to talk about outside of it.

Now ‘Iron Mike’ He released some statements that have scandalized his fans and sports lovers. During the ‘Hotboxin’ podcast, the expeller declared that his last day is very close to him, since he himself has realized every time he looks in the mirror.

“We are all going to die one day, of course. So when I look in the mirror, I see these little spots on my face and I’m like, ‘Wow! That indicates that my due date is approaching,’” he commented, also clarifying that he will not lose his life due to illness.

He also took advantage of the space to comment that there have been times when he has come to feel alone thanks to the large amounts of money he received and accepted that many people around him were only out of interest.

“Money means nothing to me. Those who think that money can make them happy is that they have never had it. You think nothing can happen. That doesn’t mean you won’t get a disease or get hit by a car. Can money insure you when you jump off a bridge? That is why I always say that money is a false sense of security,” she declared.

In addition to his quality as a boxer, Mike Tyson He is also known for his hot temper, although for him it is a demonstration of a weakness, “I can’t control my violence. Does it make any sense to you? I am Mike Tyson. I’m fucking scared of everything. The only thing I know is to attack. They don’t think I hate myself. I’m so afraid of being so violent.”