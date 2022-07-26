Michael Burry, the investor of ‘The big bet’, mocks the denial of the White House with the recession

In the Blog of the White House, the team under the command of Joe Biden stated last Thursday that “A decline in US GDP in the first quarter of this year – even if followed by another decline in GDP in the second quarter – is unlikely to indicate a recession.”in an attempt to reduce the fear of international investors in the face of a collapse of the American economy.

The post of the White House raised the following: “What is a recession? While some argue that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists assess the state of the business cycle.

The White House would like you to redefine a recession as one in which consumers are not borrowing on credit cards to pay for inflation, and neither is the labor force inadequate for the size of the economy. GDP out Thursday, not that there’s anything wrong with that. pic.twitter.com/dltad0klaC — Cassandra BC (@michaeljburry) July 25, 2022

And the North American Executive justified: “Instead, both the official determinations of recessions and the evaluation of economic activity by economists are based on a holistic view of the data, including the labor market, consumer spending and companies, industrial production and income.

Burry, who became rich and famous for betting against the US economy by detecting with his hedge fund Scion Capital the mortgage bubble subprime that in 2008 would end up exploding, has not been slow to react – with a certain sarcasm – calling into question the arguments of Biden and his team of collaborators.

Burry’s irony

In a tweet, the manager points out ironically that “The White House would like us to redefine a recession as one in which consumers don’t take out credit card loans to pay for inflation., and neither is the labor force inadequate for the size of the economy.” And he remembers: “GDP comes out on Thursday, not that there is anything wrong with that.”

Although Burry is not infallible, his predictions are usually taken into account by investors to alert themselves to certain trends and on some occasions to accompany their investment to that of the already legendary and controversial manager. Often times short. His personal balance has many more successes than errors, and his theory contrary to official denialism of the White House regarding a recession in the United States sets off alarms.

Not surprisingly, Burry has been warning of a collapse and “one of the biggest financial crises in history” for several months. Some of his latest warnings have been that we are “halfway” through the current bear marketthat the S&P 500 will not stop falling until it reaches 2,800 points -yesterday it was trading at 3,966 points-, that the rise in inflation ‘could last for years’ and that cryptocurrency investors were doomed to “the mother of all crashes.”

Maybe Joe Biden should listen to him this time and not get caught up in misrepresenting economic theory and practice. But, above all, those who must prepare their portfolios for the ‘great battle’ are the investors. Curves are coming. Burry senses it.

