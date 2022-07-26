Mexico will not be able to avoid recession in 2023: Moody’s Analytics

The global recession, according to Moody’s Analytics, seems to be imminent, so Mexico will not be able to avoid it in the middle of next year and will have to deal with a new contraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and high levels of inflation.

According to a report by the institution, the possibility of a recession in the world in the next 12 months has increased.

The United States, a neighboring country of Mexico and with which it has a high commercial relationship, is the one who has turned on the alerts in recent weeks, due to the tightening of financial conditions, which influences the behavior of companies, consumers, savers and investors. .

The Mexican economy faces a combination of unfavorable events: the persistence of supply shocks in the global economy, the high prices of raw materials, and the weakening of domestic demand due to the need for greater monetary restriction to bring down high inflation. , stated the analysis carried out by Alfredo Coutiño, director for Latin America of Moody’s Analytics.

For this reason, he foresees that the recession in Mexico will begin in the middle of next year, and last around three quarters. In this sense, although the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow 1.8% this year, this would be almost completely reversed in 2023, since Moody’s Analytics expects a contraction of the economy of 1.7 percent.

The projection is that, from the second to the fourth quarter of 2023, the Mexican economy accumulates a contraction of 3.4%, greater than that reported by the United States, of 2.1 percent.

“This fall in the Mexican economy is consistent with the historical elasticity reported in recent crises and with the interdependence of the economic cycles of the two nations,” added Moody’s Analytics.

It would not be until the first quarter of 2024 – the last year of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador – when the Mexican economy comes out of the recession.

In this way, his six-year term would be marked by three years in which the GDP would have fallen: in 2019, with a contraction of 0.1%; in 2020, when the Covid-19 crisis dropped the Mexican economy by 8.5%; and next year.

Banxico will continue to tighten monetary policy

Alfredo Coutiño explained that, given the persistence of inflationary pressures, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will continue to tighten its monetary policy, “beyond neutrality”, which will depress domestic demand, and thereby lose dynamism of the economy.

In this vein, Banxico’s interest rate, in charge of Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, would reach an unseen level in mid-2023, just when the economy enters a recession.

It currently stands at 7.75%, but an increase of at least half a point is anticipated at the next monetary policy meeting, scheduled for August 11.

Given these conditions, Moody’s Analytics also expects the unemployment rate to rise from the end of this year, as the economy loses steam, to peak in 2023.

“The income of families will suffer a double blow, one due to the reduction in purchasing power generated by inflation, and another due to the loss of jobs,” he said.

