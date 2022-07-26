Mexico reports 152 COVID deaths in one day; new fifth wave record – El Financiero

In the last 24 hours, Mexico reported 30 thousand 697 infections and 152 deaths by COVID-19. This is the highest number of deaths recorded in one day counting since June 7, the date on which the daily reports of the virus returned in the country.

The previous record for deaths during this so-called fifth wave was on July 19 with 134 deaths.

According to the technical report of the Health Secretary, At the cut of this Tuesday, July 26, Mexico accumulates 6 million 659 thousand 28 positive cases and 327 thousand 261 deaths due to the virus.

Until this Tuesday, they have been detected 190 thousand 962 active cases of COVID-19, same that are found predominantly in the following entities: Mexico City, Colima, Baja California Sur, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Tlaxcala, Tabasco and Nuevo León.

Mexico City is ahead in terms of estimated active cases of COVID, with 40,634. The State of Mexico follows with 16,109 and behind Nuevo León and Guanajuato, with more than 10,000 cases, respectively.

Active cases are considered to be those positives that started symptoms in the last 14 days, allowing to identify where there is greater viral activity and increased transmission of the virus.

On the confirmed cases accumulated by state, the Top 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo LeonGuanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Puebla and Sonora, Together they make up 65 percent.

In the last five weeks, most cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the group of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

The distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a predominance of 62 percent in men. The median age at death is 64 years old.