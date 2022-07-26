Mexican ‘superweight’ surprised by its resistance against the dollar – El Financiero

In the midst of the massacre that has taken place in the universe of emerging market currencies this year, one surprises with its atypical resistance: the Mexican peso.

It has managed to hold on as almost all peer currencies succumbed to the relentless bullish momentum of the dollar. Its superior performance is so marked that some analysts have decided to nickname it the “superweight”.

Some of the strength comes from relatively typical stimuli: tight fiscal policy and interest rate increases that have boosted the carry trade. But another key factor is the expectation of a sea change in world trade in the coming years that could lead to an increase in foreign direct investment.

Mexico is now attracting factories from China as higher wages and rising transportation costs undermine what had been its competitive advantages. COVID has created an aversion to remote supply chains, a factor that is also prompting companies to move their operations in Asia to locations closer to the United States—the world’s largest market—a shift known as “ nearshoring”. Added to these logistical concerns are the strict closures as part of the Chinese “zero COVID” policy and concerns that China might take action against Taiwan that would draw sanctions from Western countries.

It begins the twist of something that happened two decades ago, when China joined the World Trade Organization and quickly displaced Mexico as the main manufacturing hub for American companies. NowMexico’s exports to the United States reduce the gap with China and there is turmoil in the foreign exchange market, surprising investors who at the end of last year forecast that the peso would be one of the biggest losers globally in 2022.

“Mexico is starting to regain the competitive advantages it lost decades ago,” said Hari Hariharan, chief executive of New York-based hedge fund NWI Management. “This is going to be a decade of Mexico’s rise at the expense of China.”

The turnaround is also evident in the performance of the Mexican peso against the Chinese yuan. Since the climax of the massive sale during the pandemic in March 2020, the peso has appreciated 15 percent against its Chinese counterpart, one of the best results among the main coins. Nearshoring will accelerate this trend in the next decade, according to Hariharan.

The boom is noticeable throughout northern Mexico, the industrial heart of the country. From Tijuana on the west coast to Matamoros in the far south of Texas, bulldozers and excavators are everywhere. At least six Tesla suppliers (Taiwanese companies EnFlex and Quanta Computer, French firm Faurecia, Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen AG and APG Mexico) have already established operations in the state of Nuevo León since 2021.

Meanwhile, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest manufacturer of batteries for electric vehiclesis considering at least two locations in Mexico for a plant that would supply automakers, Bloomberg reported this month.

In a year during which the dollar has advanced to a record in its best annual performance since 2015, the peso lost less than 1 percent to around 20.7 coins per dollarmarking the second best performance among major currencies after the Brazilian real.

However, some skeptics doubt that shifting production to Mexico is significant enough to represent a long-term basis for the currency’s gains.

The dollar value of Mexico’s exports to the US still trails China’s by a wide margin, though the gap is narrowing. And there were times in the past when analysts thought Mexico was ready for this turn, but it never happened. In particular, the projections emerged in 2007 and 2008 when rising oil prices pushed up transportation costs, and then again when former US President Donald Trump roiled trade relations with China during his tenure.

More recently, the nationalist energy policies of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and conflicts with companies have been perceived as an impediment to investment. Last week, the US said that Mexico’s energy policies violated the Free Trade Agreement (T-MEC), although there were few consequences in the peso market.

In the first quarter of this year, Mexico reported a record inflow of 19.4 billion dollars in foreign direct investment, which is 5.8 percent higher than the same period last year after excluding one-off mergers. Vacancy rates at industrial parks in Juarez, Reynosa and Monterrey hit record lows in the first quarter due to nearshoring demand, Credit Suisse analysts said in a June report. During his trip to Washington this month, López Obrador forecast that US investment in the country would reach $40 billion between now and 2024.

Mexico’s exports to the US have been growing faster than those of its Asian rival for most of the time since 2016. In June 2022, the Inter-American Development Bank estimated that nearshoring could add up to an additional $35.3 billion per year in annual exports from Mexico.

Mexico exported 422 billion dollars to the US in the last 12 months, 121 billion less than China. That gap was nearly $200 billion four years ago.

Supply chain transformation will take time, but the entanglements caused by China’s zero COVID policy they will push companies to diversify operations “just in case,” said John Paul Lech, a portfolio manager at Matthews International Capital Management in San Francisco.

“Mexico is in a good position”Lech pointed out. “Nearshoring could be an issue that impacts Mexico for longer periods of time.”

undervalued peso

The relatively cheap valuation of the peso is an additional attraction for foreign investors. On a trade-weighted basis, the currency has been on the weaker side of its 10- and 20-year averages since 2015, according to data compiled by the Bank for International Settlements. The exchange rate trade-weighted China, on the other hand, is now hovering around seven-year highs.

“We see the nearshoring issue as a medium- to long-term positive for the Mexican peso,” Joseph Incalcaterra and Clyde Wardle, FX strategists at HSBC, wrote in a July 14 note.

While US recession risks may weigh on the Mexican currency in the near term, resilient balance of payments flows should allow the peso to outperform regional peers, they wrote. The bank expects the peso to advance nearly 7 percent to 19.25 per dollar by the end of next year, they wrote.