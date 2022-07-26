Mexican shouted “Disney sucks” at Comic-Con and was arrested by imperial forces

It is not news that Star Wars in the hands of Disney has brought many disappointments to fans. Some of his productions have been very well received and are constantly praised, such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% and The Mandalorian – 91%, but in general it seems that Lucasfilm have not been right with most of their decisions. At the recent Comic-Con in San Diego, a Mexican could not resist the urge to shout from the rooftops what he thinks of Disney and his performance with Star Wars, and was arrested by imperial forces.

You may also like: Rumor: Christian Bale will play Starkiller in new Star Wars project

Is about Hugo Abel Castro, Mexican cachanilla (originally from Mexicali, Baja California), who already has a habit of shouting “Disney sucks” at big pop culture events. The first time he did so was at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, where he was stopped by stormtroopers, the most common troops of the Galactic Empire in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mexican had to wait until 2022 to do his thing again, and at the Star Wars Celebration he was arrested again for shouting the same phrase. At San Diego Comic-Con he was arrested by Darktroopers, but later, being carried away by stormtroopers, he escaped.

In accordance with San Diego Red, Hugo Abel Castro He is a promoter of ProMéxico Los Angeles and CEO/founder of the video game expo Gamacon, but as a fan of Star Wars, he is not happy with what Disney has done to the franchise. Since his first arrest, it would have gone viral in 2019 after sharing the photo on social networks. During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Castro presented his panel “Can Mexico’s Pop Culture Superheroes Save The World?”, where they participated Psycho / Niche The Millionaire, louis gomez, Jessie Hernandez Y Urban Aztec.

Also read: Star Wars fans are the worst, says Simon Pegg

This subversive act can only be understood in light of what has happened to Star Wars in recent years. The fans themselves are very passionate and don’t keep silent when something upsets them. This was demonstrated when the Star Wars prequels were released between 1999 and 2005, and they demonstrated it again with the sequel trilogy produced by Disney. The first installment, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, was a huge box office hit, but its sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, was hated by a large number of fans, especially veterans. and although The Mandalorian was well received by most, Obi-Wan Kenobi – 95% have a very low rating by the public.