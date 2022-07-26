meeting with United to obtain the sale

Today will be a key day for Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. The Portuguese champion he decided several weeks ago to leave Manchester United – despite a contract in place until June 2023 – disappointed by the outcome of the last season and the lack of qualification of the Red Devils to the next Champions League. In agreement with the club, CR7 he skipped all the first phase of the summer preparation (including the tour in Asia), preferring to stay in Portugal to train individually awaiting possible developments from the market. A market that, however, remains absolutely blocked for the Madeira championafter the stop to the negotiations with Chelsea dictated by the veto placed by Thomas Tuchel, the repeated denials of the Bayern Munich managers on his arrival in the place of Lewandowski and the hypotheses never taken off or not confirmed on Rome, Naples, Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid.

THE SUMMIT – A question that remains very delicate also for the locker room balance of the Manchester United, who would more than willingly get rid of a very conditioning player from a tactical point of view and not very compatible with the new game setting of Erik ten Hag, as well as cumbersome in terms of management and an out-of-market salary of around 27 million pounds per season. Net of the usual denials of the Dutch coach and the leaders of United, separation is seen as the most convenient solution on both sides, as long as there is an interlocutor able to meet everyone’s needs. This morning Cristiano Ronaldo, accompanied this morning by his agent Jorge Mendes, will discuss in the next few hours with the management of the Red Devils in the Carrington Sports Center.

FERGUSON FACTOR – According to the British media, Sir Alex Ferguson should also participate in the summit, a figure who still weighs a lot in the choices of the English club and who, years after his retirement from the coaching career, continues to have a certain influence towards his historic former footballer such as CR7. As confirmed by the market events of the summer of a year ago when, after deciding to leave Juventus, Ronaldo was really one step away from transferring to the archrival of Manchester City before the decisive intervention of Ferguson. Which convinced him to return to the red bank of Manchester. Only a year has passed and the time for the second goodbye seems more ripe than ever.