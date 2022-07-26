Medical interns march in Zacatecas to demand safety conditions in social service

Zacatecas.- To the cry of “Alert, alert, they are killing doctors! This Monday, a contingent of medical interns from the Autonomous University of Zacatecas and of the University of Durango (universities that offer this career) carried out a peaceful march in the capital in rejection of the more than 200 places granted to the new generation, which will be accepted until the government authorities give certainty of greater safety and working conditions.

The march departed from the capital’s municipal building, located on Héroes de Chapultepec Boulevard, to the facilities of the Zacatecas Health Secretariat, located in Ciudad Gobierno, to deliver the petition to the authorities of this sector, on whose way they issued different slogans such as: “Erick was killed in his health center, they ended his dreams, hope and youth”, “The system does not take care of us and does not show its face either”, “Yes we save lives, but who saves ours” and “Let it come the governor”.

Previously, in an interview with THE UNIVERSALYotzin de la Rosa González, national manager of the northern part of the country for the Association of Medical Interns for Social Service, which includes Zacatecas, mentioned that this year for the new generation of interns there are 200 places, but the group represents 650 interns this year corresponding to the two universities that offer this career.

He regretted that in the midst of this situation of violence, the authority has chosen to teach security courses, where they are told how to act in possible scenarios of violence on kidnapping, extortion and other types of recorded violence, but as authorities they do not guarantee how to provide protection for all interns and more in risk areas.

Yotzin said that there are worrying cases that the interns have experienced, he even mentioned that he made a diagnosis on violence in medical training, where the results that those applied forms yielded, where it was learned that 1 out of 3 medical students of social service has received some time of violence, from sexual assaults, abuse of power, discrimination, intimidation and threats, where there were also cases of extortion as in cases that have gone for them at dawn to force them to attend members of criminal groups.

After detecting these facts, he said that surveillance committees were created in the universities, in addition to the fact that three weeks ago the diagnosis was delivered to the two universities so that they allow a protocol to be drawn up to deal with the different situations of violence and vulnerable groups.

However, he explains that now with the murders of intern doctors that have occurred at the national level “which are not isolated events, but a constant,” it has generated greater fear in this union and urgent action is being requested from the federal and state authorities so that intervene with a real solution and according to the situation of violence that is experienced in the entity.

“No one prioritizes our safety and peace of mind”

Paola Medina mentions that there is a general concern among all the new medical interns, they live in constant stress due to the situation of violence and must go to their assigned positions to begin their social service as of August 1.

Paola mentions that her parents “shout to the sky” when they found out that her job would be in the municipality of Luis Moya, because, although it is a municipality not far from the capital, the safety conditions on the roads and in the communities are worrying. , therefore, their daily transfers would be worrying, since the scholarships are very low and it does not allow to cover all the expenses of rent and food to stay in the places.

Adalia Sánchez, 24, mentions that she was ranked 114th, because when she chose her boarding school she was in 99th place, when she finished it she dropped 15 places, because when it comes to choosing social service positions “it becomes a coin in the air ”, due to the fact that the first places choose the urban squares or the places close to their places of origin, therefore, they leave the most distant squares.

His chosen position was in Complamar, Rural Hospital 53, located in the municipality of Río Grande, where he will once again have guards who are exhausting: “they treat us again as internal doctors, we do the work of nurses and other personnel, because the hierarchy chain in those places we are the lowest chain”.

Her concern, she said, is that she has relatives in a community in that municipality, but it is 50 minutes from the rural hospital, where there is no direct truck and that would force her to hire a driver and for her it would mean “high-risk transfers.”

With tears in her eyes, she said she felt very alone due to the apathy of the authorities in the face of the demands of this group, as well as the accusations of society, including a certain lack of understanding from her family, since everyone tells her that she must prioritize Health: “I know that this is very important, yes, but the problem here is that nobody prioritizes our safety and peace of mind. The truth is, I am afraid of what might happen to me and my teammates”.

Both medical interns agree that in those places they also require permanent doctors, because they need guidance, because sometimes they are left alone and with all the responsibility, in addition to reproaching that in other careers social service is covered for 480 hours, while in Medicine is one year of internship and one year of social service.

AFCL