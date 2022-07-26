Medical interns march in Zacatecas due to insecurity in remote areas

This Monday morning, medical interns took to the streets Zacatecas to demand security conditions to perform their social service.

The march began around 10:30 a.m. in the Municipal Presidency of Zacatecas, heading to the facilities of the Health Secretary in Administrative City.

The interns stated that Loreto, Nochistlan, Jerez, Fresnillo and Valparaiso These are the most unsafe areas to exercise.

In the Valparaíso mountains, they denounced, five clinics remain closed due to insecurity.

march on #Zacatecas Medical interns denounce constant attacks by armed civilians on health centers; They demand adequate security conditions for the performance of their work. pic.twitter.com/Y2yCo1X9Cm – Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) July 26, 2022

José Yutzín de la Rosa, representative of the Mexican Association of Medical Interns in Social Service, stated that interns are exposed to kidnapping attempts, extortion and threats.

Some students have already signed access to their internship positions, but will not attend rural health centers until the necessary security conditions are met.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital