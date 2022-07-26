Marvel includes the Lady of Elche in the latest Thor movie

Almost unnoticed, with serious doubts for the viewer as to whether he thought he was seeing the Lady of Elche briefly or it was simply an attempt to introduce a character similar to her thanks to the efforts of the costume and makeup team, and, which is more important, with the category of a goddess, the most essential Iberian bust in Spain and the element most claimed by the ilicitanos yes it definitely appears in a movie of the marvel studios.

Various specialized media have confirmed that in the credit titles of the latest production of Marvel Studios, “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Thor: Love and Thunder), reference is made to the “Goddess of Elche” (Elche Goddess).

“A “Goddess of Elche” also appears in the credits of the scene of the Omnipotence City. It probably takes its name from the Lady of Elche, the name of an ancient bust that represents a strange goddess pagan with wheels on her head. Some have associated her with Tanit, the patron goddess of the ancient city of Carthage,” Screen Rant reported.

Taika Waititi’s film deliberately includes her alongside many other divinities. According to the Espinof portal, which in turn cites the interview with costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo and granted to the Motion Pictures Association, her team I wanted to represent different gods from different cultures although they had not appeared in the Marvel comics, so the Lady of Elche was also included in one of the scenes that takes place in Omnipotence City.

A unique find in the history of Elche

“My idea was… Why don’t we represent each god as he is represented in each religion? (…) I also tried to make it balanced, with the same number of gods and goddesses,” Spinof quoted the costume designer interviewed by the Motion Picture Association.

“We had the Lady of Elche, which is an anthropological discovery of the Iberian Peninsulaand we did a orange suit with wheels on the ears. We did so many original costumes, and some didn’t even make it to the final cut,” adds Rubeo.

The thing is that in the production, starring Chris Hemsworth,TessaThompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, among others, the Lady of Elche is represented by the actress Nicole Milinkovic. And so she is accredited, as “Goddess of Elche” in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the only film that this actress is known for together with the production “The Real Bloggers of Sydney”, from 2017.

The Lady of Elche, as never seen before

Regardless of the interpretation of the Lady of Elche that has been made for this fourth film of the Thor saga, within the Marvel cinematic universe, it should be remembered that this piece, made of limestone and discovered at the La Alcudia site in Elche just now 125 years old, it dates from the 5th-4th centuries BC.

The truth is that this sculpture was originally polychrome and with eyes filled with vitreous paste. The hollow on its back suggests a possible use as a cinerary urn.

UA researchers will search for Iberian houses and streets in the area where the Lady of Elche appeared

The bust represents a woman of very perfect featurespossibly idealized, and richly attired.

His identity is a mystery, but he is credited with both a human and a divine character. She is currently interpreted as the portrait of a lady of the Iberian aristocracy, whose descendants they would have divinized her.