Marron, collaborator of ‘El Hormiguero’, publishes a photo from the hospital: “Don’t worry”

The holidays are being run over for Brown. The collaborator of the anthill has alarmed his fans by posting a photo from the hospital.

It has done to thank the health workers for their attention Although, knowing that the image could cause a stir, he has also reassured his followers. “Don’t worry, thanks to these people I’m perfectly fine”He has written.

The screenwriter and science expert from the anthill He published the photo on Monday, July 25 and took advantage of the image to thank his girl for her support, the journalist Arancha Morales.

“Look how big the summer festival wristbands are getting lately 😂 I only put this idiocy to thank the toilets of the El Toyo and Torre Cárdenas Hospitals in Almeríayou have a stratospheric human and professional quality (and all the health workers in this country in general. You are a real treasure, let’s see if we all learn to take care of you properly) And of course thanks to my love @aranmorales for putting up with my shit ❤️ For the rest: don’t worry, thanks to these people I’m perfectly fine, I’ll tell you in September the little adventure from the only side I know how to do it: the one with humor 😜❤️ #vivanlossanitarios #extremevacations,” he wrote

Jorge Marron and Arancha Morales spend a few days in Almería, where they have met the actor Antonio Pagudo and his girlfriend, the producer of the anthill Monica Cordoba.