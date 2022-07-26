Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart return to work with Netflix in the comedy “Me Time”

This film is Whalberg’s second with Netflix after “Spencer.” (Netflix)

At the cinema Mark Wahlberg he is an action hero and kevin hart a master of comedy, therefore, joining them in the same project can result in a film full of laughter and many explosions, details that the first trailer of the feature film revealed me timewhich brings together the two actors and will premiere on August 26.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The platform has revealed the first trailer for this comedy from the writer and director John Hamburg (I Love You Man) in which there will be a Latin presence with the participation of the Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Mendez. The film is produced by kevin hart Y Bryan Smiley.

During filming, a technician was treated at a hospital after falling 30 feet on set. (Netflix)

Wahlberg co-stars with Hart and a cast that also includes Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, in addition to John Amos, Anna Maria Horsford, Andrew Santino, Deborah S. Craig, Naomi Ekperigin, and Drew Droege.

The film follows the character of kevin hart, Sonnya stay-at-home family man whose life revolves around his wife (Regina Hall), a busy architect, and her two children, with whom she exercises her parental duties.

Mark plays a 44-year-old man who likes to party. (Netflix)

Sonny he suddenly finds himself with some time away from his family, when his wife insists on taking the kids alone on a spring break trip to give him a moment alone, because he says, he deserves it.

One day while his wife and children are away, the father of the family is reunited with his old best friend (Wahlberg), who asks him to attend his 44th birthday, though Hart he is not convinced, but his wife (regina) insists until he accepts.

Regina Hall also participates in this project and plays Hart’s wife, a successful architect. (Netflix)

At first, the adventures and antics are simple and common, but when the old friend decides to add more fun to the moment, they start the wild parties in the middle of nowhere, lots of liquor and strippers, as well as jumping off a cliff in a suit of at. In addition, the characters are even attacked by a mountain lion.

This is not the only movie Hart has done with Netflixa couple of months ago it premiered The Man from Toronto, in which the character he plays is mistaken for a hitman. Also, the movie Night School that stars can also be seen in Netflix From next monday.

Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Méndez joins this comedy feature film. (Courtesy EGEDA)



For its part, Wahlberg He has also worked with the platform before, such as in 2020 when he starred in yesThink Confidential, in which he played a former police officer who returns to the dangerous neighborhoods of Boston when he uncovers the conspiracy that caused a highly publicized murder. Despite his constant threats, he decides to take the law into his own hands to show that no one is above the law.

KEEP READING:

you can see now The latest movie stars on HBO Max, a documentary that has been highly applauded

Peter Jackson is preparing a new film about The Beatles, what films are available for streaming?

Sandra Bullock is on her birthday: what are her best productions and where to see them