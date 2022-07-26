Liv Morgan gives her opinion on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE

Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE continues to generate a lot of comment and opinion, and not just among wrestling fans. The superstars of the company were also surprised after learning of last Friday’s announcement. Since then, many of them have shown their gratitude to the former chairman of WWE through their social networks.

Meanwhile, others have had the opportunity to offer their opinion on the matter through other means, as has been the case with Liv Morgan, who in a recent interview with The Mirror, addressed the topic of the moment in the world of wrestling. professional. Here we leave you with the most outstanding statements of her, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

On the departure of Vince McMahon from WWE

“We were all surprised. And it seemed sudden. But we all owe a lot to Vince. So, if he thought it was time, then it was time. We are also excited to be working with Stephanie and Nick (Khan). Stephanie was born into this business, so there is literally no one better for the job than her. We are all very excited, and we are ready to go to work. We are ready to go to the next level“.

On the appointment of Triple H as WWE’s new creative chief

“We are excited. we are in good hands“.

Liv Morgan is currently one of the most beloved female superstars by WWE fans. After several years in the company, the fighter finally managed to lift her first championship in WWE Money in the Bank, redeeming the briefcase that she had won that same night to challenge and beat Ronda Rousey.

After becoming champion, Liv was automatically transferred to the blue brand roster, where her next rival has already been established. The fighter will defend her title against Ronda Rousey this coming weekend in WWE Summer Slam.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.