Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, appeal to Instagram: “Just copy TikTok”

Socialites, business women and influencers Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, sisters who together have 686 million followers on Instagram, posted an appeal to the social network asking to return Instagram as before and not a copy of TikTok. The two refer to the recent changes that Meta has made to Facebook and the photo social network to run more content than before, with a carousel of videos and photos very similar to that of TikTok’s “For you” in which users Instagram often find themselves seeing content from people they don’t even follow. “Make Instagram Instagram again” is the rallying cry, obviously supported by hundreds of millions of likes. And counting that Jenner has 360 million followers and Kardashian has 326, it could be serious trouble for Meta: In 2018, Jenner tweeted that she would no longer use Snapchat after the platform’s re-design, and the stock plummeted by 8 per cent. hundred instantly. This is not good news for Meta, which is also moving to modify the Facebook app to make it more like TikTok and keep users as much as possible on the social network. On Instagram, however, in addition to the amount of “suggested” content that comes from strangers, users also found themselves having to manage the imposition of Reels, which have definitively supplanted any other form of video posting on the platform.