Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker shows up in Travis’s over-the-top dining room with a table big enough for ten

KOURTNEY’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker shares a look from inside her father Travis Barker’s over-the-top dining room.

Alabama, 16, posted a video on her Instagram Stories showing a huge dining table.

Travis Barker’s daughter, 46, posted a video of her walking into the room with a giant table that can easily seat ten people.

The table decor follows a simple black and white pattern.

A variety of dishes are placed in the center of the table, allowing for a choice of meal.

Alabama is heard saying, “He’s so cute!”

The teenager also tagged Chef K, Kardashian’s personal chef, with the caption: “Family dinner.”

The chef also added her Instagram photos of some of the dishes she prepared for the famous family.

Chef K typically creates gluten-free and meat-free meals, as Kourtney, 42, and Travis are both vegans.

Kourtney also posted a series of close-ups of the family dinner on Instagram.

ABOUT THE PHOTOS

The photos of the food come when fans got worried after Alabama shared a bizarre post late at night.

Kourtney’s stepdaughter wore a sheer black suit and matching seamless leggings in the snapshot.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a high ponytail and stretched in curly waves along her waist.

He captioned the post: “Spam the comment for a follow back (FB).”

As she bent down, her teenage daughter placed her sharp white nails on top of the brown chair.

A flat screen TV was placed on the wall behind her.

Alabama wrote: “I might stumble upon my finsta (fake Instagram).

“You can’t follow me.”

Fans of the Blink-182 drummer moved to the comments section and shared their concern about the provocative post from Alabama and the nighttime timing of his post.

One critic wrote: “Aren’t you 16?

Another critic said: “He is a minor.”

This isn’t the first time Alabama has uploaded a strange post from its nightly escapades.

The 16-year-old shared her night out celebrating with her friends in an Instagram story.

The rebellious teenager wore a shiny necklace and wore a sheer black top.

She combed her loose blonde hair and added thick lashes to her sleek look.

Alabama stuck her tongue out at the camera as the friend behind her stroked her breasts.

He added a filter to the boomerang clip when a drop of fake blood appeared on his forehead for a split second.

Fake blood also appeared and disappeared on her friend’s face.

He captioned the post: “Only Catch Me With The Baddest”.

In addition to Alabama, Travis is also the father of an 18-year-old son, Landon, with his ex Shanna Moakler and the daughter of model Atiana, 23, from a previous relationship.

The Kardashians star also shares Reign, seven, Penelope – who recently celebrated her 10th birthday – and Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum became the stepmother of her two teenage children after marrying the alternative rocker at the wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

