Kourtney Kardashian’s Stepdaughter, Alabama Barker, 16, Says “Leave Me Alone” After Teen Causes Concern

KOURTNEY’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker lashed out at TikTok after recently worrying fans with her late-night posts.

The 16-year-old recently sparked concern over some of her social media photos and videos.

It all started when Alabama turned to TikTok to share a new video that showed her all dressed up in a black dress with makeup done and her hair pulled back.

The teenager, who also rocked a massive chain with her name on it, seemed focused as she looked at the camera and uttered the words, “What are you calling my phone for?

“Go back to the bitch you love so much. And leave me alone ”.

While many fans have praised Alabama’s appearance and choice of jewelry, claiming it “killed” her, it comes after the young star had many followers worried about her.

The day before, Alabama posted a late-night post in an Instagram story to promote its latest photo shoot.

In the shot, she has a similar black dress and matching seamless leggings in the snapshot with her hair pulled back in a high ponytail.

However, some fans reacted negatively to Alabama’s provocative post and the nightly timing of his post.

“Why do you look so tired?” Asked a concerned person in Alabama.

Another added: “Aren’t you 16?” while a fan intervened: “you are a minor!”

The night before, Alabama shared a disturbing late night video with what looked like blood on its face.

“Just take me with the baddest,” Alabama wrote on the Instagram story as she dated her friends.

SAD BAMA

Like most teens, Alabama hasn’t been shy when it comes to opening up to fans on social media platforms.

She previously shared that she was tired of people “using” her in another post late at night.

The influencer shared a snapshot of herself wearing a red robe with her eyes closed, which she captioned, “I get tired of the people using me, be loyal or get lost.”

She later said she “hated being alone,” which led to fans trying to comfort her.

“Are you OK?” one person wrote at that moment while another said: “We got you”.

Alabama is the youngest child of Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker.

The famous drummer shares Alabama and 18-year-old son Landon with his ex Shanna Moakler.

‘YOU ARE A TEENAGER’

Travis, 46, has faced a lot of criticism for allowing his young daughter to dress like her.

Alabama previously announced that it is the new Brand Ambassador of Pretty Little Thing, a fast fashion retailer targeting women aged 16 to 42.

In the post, Alabama squatted down while wearing white lace-up boots, a pink shirt, and a denim jacket.

However, fans just turn their heads about Alabama’s new job or dress as one wrote, “Whenever I see her I can’t believe she’s a teenager.

“… I just can’t understand the psyche of a little girl who looks like this, with the power of stardom she has, and has only been on this earth for a number of teenage years.”

“Isn’t she 16? God, this world is so fucked up… ”said one commentator.

Despite the pushback, Alabama once revealed how it copes with criticism.

He explained on Instagram: “There are so many ways people deal with negativity. Personally I just try to distance myself and focus only on myself, never let people gain power over your energy. “

