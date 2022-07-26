Kourtney Kardashian supports Khloe Kardashian’s decision to raise another child with Tristan Thompson

Ads

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Shutterstock (2)

Standing next to his sister. Kourtney Kardashian is excited for Khloé Kardashian ahead of the birth of her second child with ex Tristan Thompson, despite the NBA player’s ongoing drama.

“Kourtney is super happy for Khloé,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about the reaction of the founder of Poosh, 43, to the news of his younger sister’s baby. “Khloé has been wanting to give True a brother for quite some time now, so Kourtney has just backed up her decision to go through a surrogate and raise the baby with Tristan’s help. He will be there for his 100 percent ”.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Khloé, 38, is expecting her second child, a boy, with Thompson, 31, via a gestational courier. The two are also parents to their 4-year-old daughter True, while the Chicago Bulls player shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful for the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing, ”a representative of the co-founder of Good American told us on July 13. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple began planning to expand their family before news broke that Nichols would be suing Thompson for child support, claiming she became pregnant after having a fling with him in March 2021. while he was still dating Khloé. We confirmed that the fitness model gave birth to son Theo in December 2021, and the Canadian native confirmed that he is the baby’s father a month later.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and True. Courtesy of Tristan Thompson / Instagram

Khloé confessed that she was taken aback by the news during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians last month, adding that she learned of Thompson’s infidelity “with the rest of the world.”

“A courtesy would not be doing it. But okay, if you do, won’t you even give me a warning before the rest of the world? It’s just another slap in the face, ”she told the cameras. “It’s humiliating. I’m embarassed. I would prefer to be alone rather than being around people ”.

The athlete’s ongoing childcare drama has also strained his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. “Khloé and Tristan are co-parents, but they don’t talk [outside] of co-parenting, this is the only communication they have the most, ”a second source told us earlier this month. “Tristan has realized that he is a parental figure to True and the baby [and] that’s all it is for Khloé right now.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author’s family has also severed ties with Thompson in the wake of his infidelity and paternity scandal. “[Khloé’s sisters] they fully support each other and are there for Khloé, ”an insider told us on Wednesday, July 20. “Obviously they will be there to support you and the baby.”

The source continued: “As for Tristan, most of them distanced themselves from him, especially after learning that he was expecting a baby with Maralee.”

