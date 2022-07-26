Kourtney Kardashian shares unedited photos from Los Angeles wedding ceremony with Travis Barker on MJ’s 88th birthday

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared unedited behind-the-scenes photos of his wedding ceremony in Los Angeles with Travis Barker on the occasion of Mary Jo Campbell’s 88th birthday.

The newlywed posted more photos of his second out of three marriages to Travis to commemorate his grandmother’s birthday.

5

Kourtney, 41, posted a sweet photo of MJ toasting his official wedding to Travis, 46.

MJ, Kourtney, Travis and his father, Randy, sat at a table smiling to commemorate the legal marriage.

Kourtney and Travis only had two wedding guests at their Santa Barbara legal ceremony: MJ and Randy.

The star also included a photo of the four of them right on the altar as she posed in her white wedding mini dress.

She posted one last photo with just her and Travis signing legal papers.

Kourtney titled the tribute: “My grandmother special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, intelligent and wonderful. Happy birthday my MJ.

“So happy that you can be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you.”

Fans flocked to Kourtney’s Instagram comments to likewise wish the star’s grandmother a happy birthday.

Most read in Entertainment

MORE MJ

MJ is Kris Jenner’s mother and the grandmother of Kris’ six children.

While she hasn’t appeared in many episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, MJ is a family member that Kris, her kids and their kids adore.

She is loved by the public for her bluntness, dry humor and gentle spirit.

MJ was a former school teacher of etiquette, model and entrepreneur. He opened a children’s boutique called Shannon & Company in 1980.

THE LOVE OF THE GRANDDAUGHTER

Kim Kardashian also wished her grandmother a happy birthday in a post in which she showed off her all-natural skin.

Kim used her Instagram to post a tribute to her grandmother.

“Happy 88th birthday to Queen MJ! I love you so much grandma and so so lucky to have admired you. “

In the first photo of the series, Kim is naked, apparently without makeup, and curls her lips in front of the camera.

MJ has her hair styled in a blunt brown bob and bangs.

A fan in the comments pointed out the similarities between MJ and a fashion icon: “For a second I thought it was Anna Wintour. Congratulations MJ! “

Others left their wishes: “Happy Birthday Queen MJ!”

“These are beautiful Kim photos,” wrote another fan.

“Wow, he’s 88! He is fantastic! ” a fan said.

A fan commented on MJ’s skin: “How does he get smoother skin than I am at 88?”

Kim has also posted a number of other photos of MJ over the years, including one of the Kardashian women before they became famous.

THREE ‘DO’

As for Kourtney’s happy ending, she celebrated her “yes” with three weddings.

The first wedding was an “unofficial” ceremony as they fled to Las Vegas after attending the Grammys.

Their third wedding was a lavish celebration with all of their closest Serie A friends and family in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis spent a packed weekend from a hip wedding with four dress changes to yacht rides filled with PDAs.

They rented an entire castle called Castello Brown and the entire property would be bought and teeming with planners, decorators, and security for the entire four-day event.

Fans wondered if the couple had a fourth casual celebration in Los Angeles when they returned home as she posted photos of a gothic-inspired altar.

5

5