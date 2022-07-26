Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still “focused” on their pregnancy journey after health scare

Ads

Don’t give up! Following Travis Barker’s recent health scare, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the musician is looking forward to starting a family with his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

“Their pregnancy story will develop more in the next season of The Kardashians,” the insider shared with Us on Monday, July 25. “They both want another child and want to expand their family, but most of all they really want a baby together.”

According to the source, the couple’s pregnancy journey is something fans will see them “very focused” on when the Hulu series returns in September. The insider also noted that their attempts to expand their family continue to be “a struggle” for them.

After getting engaged during the first season of The Kardashians in May, the TV personality, 43, and Barker, 46, chose to discuss their fertility journey on screen. Kardashian is already the mother of her son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope and son Reign, 7, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The drummer, for his part, shares his son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“The journey of fertility, Travis and I, stay in the moment and just take the steps we need to take,” explained the reality star on the exploration of IVF during an episode of the show. “It’s nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We like it, but we’re just waiting to hear the last words.

The Poosh founder also said he was excited to tackle the most important moment with Barker by his side. “I’m very grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I can do it alone, ”he said in a confessional. “I just feel like this is something we have to do together. Having a baby together means we have to be on the same page ”.

Barker, who married Kardashian in May, had health problems when he was hospitalized for pancreatitis in June. We have confirmed at the time that the Blink-182 band member was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance.

At the time, the Meet the Barkers alum reflected on the “excruciating pain” that developed after a routine endoscopy with his wife.

“During the endoscopy, a very small polyp was removed in just a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better ”.

Kardashian also detailed the “Scary and Exciting Week” for the family. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take it for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy and he ended up with severe and life-threatening pancreatitis, ”she shared in her own statement on Instagram. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

Reported by Diana Cooper

