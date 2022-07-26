Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson embraces “mystery woman” amid rumors that reality star is returning with Kanye West

KIM Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson was seen hugging a mysterious woman on set in Australia.

All of this comes when some fans believe the Hulu star is returning with Kanye West.

6

6

The former Saturday Night Live alum was photographed on the set of his new Wizards movie as he approached an unknown woman.

Pete – who wore a yellow tee along with a reverse green baseball cap – was all smiles as he held the person close.

The 28-year-old was later seen smoking on set and also holding a shopping basket.

Wizards follows two beach bar operators (played by Pete and Franz Rogowski) who get into a lot of trouble when they find stolen money.

The cast will also include Orlando Bloom and Naomi Scott.

While Pete has been busy in Australia, some fans believe his girlfriend Kim, 41, may be returning to ex-Kanye.

Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a photo of an artwork created by James Turrell, who happens to be someone that Kanye, 45, is a huge fan of.

The rapper’s 2019 IMAX film, Jesus is King, was set in a huge art installation created by the artist.

Most read in Entertainment

Kim also followed Haj, also known as Vizuel, on Instagram and also collaborated with Kanye.

Kardashian fans claimed in an online thread that Kim’s follow-up of Kanye’s collaborator meant they might “see a Kimye reunion soon.”

Kim was officially declared single on March 2, 2022, after filing for divorce from the music star.

The exes share four children together: North, nine; Holy, you are; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

NOVEL IN AUSTRALIA

For now, Kim and Pete have continued their relationship as the mother of four recently visited the comedian in Australia after spending a month apart.

Rumor has it that the couple even moved into a luxurious $ 5,000-a-night eco-lodge.

Despite the good times in Australia, there is a fan theory that there could be problems in heaven.

Kim recently shared a quote that left some people worried.

Taking her Instagram stories, she posted: “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick, but they can’t see the red flags.”

Kim also posted another mysterious quote that read: “Sometimes I wish I could go back in life.

“Not to change things, just to hear some things twice.”

“Kim is stressing me out with these quotes – are you done with Pete?” a fan asked at the time.

However, some have suggested that the quotes may refer to Kim’s younger brother Khloe following news that she is about to have another baby with her former traitor Tristan Thompson.

DARK FUTURE

Some of Kim’s friends are also worried about her future with the actor.

A friend of Kim’s exclusively told The Sun: “Kim is frenzied with her career, her children and her family – she has no room to ‘get involved’ in someone else’s life, so it suits her that Pete are younger and more alive in New York. She is York City and is gone for a few weeks now …

“The fact is, his life is carefully planned months and months in advance – why doesn’t he find time to fly away and see Pete?

“It’s not like she can get up and leave the filming schedule – everyone around her wonders if that means they’re not as serious as they were.”

A previous insider claimed that the two are “still going strong, but have been sailing long distance for a while and cruising in Australia …”

6

6