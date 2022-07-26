Kim Kardashian reveals that daughter Chicago is becoming a mini version of Aunt Kendall Jenner

Ads

Model in the making? Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, looks more like her Aunt Kendall Jenner every day and already looks similar!

The founder of Skims, 41, re-posted a side-by-side photo of Chicago, 4, and Jenner, 26, on Sunday, July 24, confirming that her daughter is slowly becoming her sister’s twin. The image – originally posted on KimKardashSassy’s fan page – revealed just how similar the niece and aunt are these days.

Chicago, who is the third child of Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, starred in front of the camera in the shot. (The exes also share daughter North, 9, and sons Saint, 6, and Salmo, 3.)

The pouty lips, full brows, and pointy chin of the little one are all distinguishing features that Jenner possesses. Chicago even nailed the intense eye contact of the model in the photo.

This isn’t the first time Chicago has been compared to its famous aunt. In December 2021, fans pointed out that Kardashian’s third child was the spitting image of Jenner as she performed multiple model poses in their annual Christmas card releases.

“Chicago is coming for Aunt Kendall’s job,” wrote one fan at the time on the selfish author’s post. A second Instagram user added: “Chicago is natural! Watch out Kendall! “

The founder of 818 Tequila, who is the only childless Kardashian-Jenner brothers, has claimed over the years that he is as happy as an aunt for now.

“I have moments when I say, ‘Do I have a fever as a child? Do I want a baby now? ‘ But I don’t, I don’t, ”Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres in March 2018.“ I can wait a little longer, but it’s great because I have all these little kids to play with. So I can play with them and then return them. They are all really nice ”.

Jenner became aunt in 2009 at the age of 14 when her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, welcomed their son Mason. (Poosh founder, 43, and then-boyfriend Scott Disick later joined their brood with Penelope and Reign in 2012 and 2014 respectively.)

The other sisters of The Rebels: City of Indra, Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have also become mothers in recent years. Khloé, 38, welcomed her daughter True of hers in April 2018 with her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Although the two separated in 2021, Us Weekly confirmed in July that they are expecting their second child via a surrogate.

Kylie, for her part, gave birth to daughter Stormi in February 2018. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and Travis Scott went on to welcome their second child, a son, in February of this year.

Despite pressure from her mother, Kris Jenner, to have children sooner rather than later, Kendall has remained outspoken about wanting to wait.

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting younger.’ But guess what? It’s my life, ”Kendall + designer Kylie, who dated Devin Booker for two years before splitting up in June, told the 66-year-old momager in a May episode of The Kardashians. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

He added: “I still have a lot to understand before I can welcome a child into my life. I am still enjoying life alone. And I agree with this right now ”.

