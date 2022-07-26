Kim Kardashian poses without makeup to promote her new skin oil
Always passionate about make-up, Kim is defined as the queen of contouring. June was the debut month of SKKN BY KIM, Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line consisting of nine products: a cleanser, a tonic, an exfoliant, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, a face cream, an eye contour cream, a luminous oil and a night oil. For Kim Kardashian, however, this is not the first entrepreneurial venture in the cosmetic field. The influencer already 5 years ago had created the KKW Beauty brand, now closed, with which she had made the make-up available for everyone to make her famous contouring of her.
Among the most famous women in the world there is also Kim Kardashian, the American model, actress and entrepreneur born in 1980. After posing for Playboy, her success exploded with reality TV. Keeping up with the Kardashians who, for 20 seasons, from 2007 until 2021, told every single moment of the life of the extended family Kardashian Jenner on TV. In recent years, his popularity has also grown through social media: the influencer has 326 million followers on Instagram and 73.1 million on Twitter.