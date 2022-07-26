Kim Kardashian poses without makeup to promote her new skin oil

the passion for make-up

All in pink, from Megan Fox to Kim Kardashian

Always passionate about make-up, Kim is defined as the queen of contouring. June was the debut month of SKKN BY KIM, Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line consisting of nine products: a cleanser, a tonic, an exfoliant, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, a face cream, an eye contour cream, a luminous oil and a night oil. For Kim Kardashian, however, this is not the first entrepreneurial venture in the cosmetic field. The influencer already 5 years ago had created the KKW Beauty brand, now closed, with which she had made the make-up available for everyone to make her famous contouring of her.