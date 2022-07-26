Khloe Kardashian’s former mom of Tristan shares rare photo of son after claiming cheating NBA star never met baby

TRISTAN Thompson’s little mom Maralee Nichols shared a rare photo of her son amid her ongoing claims that the basketball star hasn’t met their baby.

The NBA player spent time with his other two children and celebrated in Europe with the models, but allegedly hasn’t met his seven-month-old son Theo.

But that didn’t stop his mistress Maralee, 31, from sharing a sweet photo with the little boy.

The fitness model went into her Instagram Stories Monday night to post an intimate moment with her baby.

The mother-son couple relaxed in bed while she read him a story.

The title of the children’s novel was “Me and my mom!” with two teddy bears as a work of art.

On the right side of the photo, fans could spot little Theo’s large baby hand as he reached out to grab the book.

The boy wore a black onesie with a colorful lightning bolt design as he got ready for bed.

FAN SUPPORT

Fans pounced on the little baby on Reddit, criticizing Tristan for not spending time with his son.

“Tristan, you piece of shit,” one said bluntly.

“Who wouldn’t want to kiss that chubby little hand ???” a second yelled.

A third expressed: “I cannot imagine knowing that you have created an entire human being with feelings and personalities and simply choosing to ignore it. Disgusting”.

“Okay, be mad at her mother, sure, do what you want. But being mad at Theo? A child who has not asked to be born? It’s just awfully sad, ”agreed a fourth.

“I am absolutely sorry for this grown child knowing that his father rejected him so publicly. Being rejected is bad enough, but he will read and see the things Tristan said and see the relationship Tristan has with other children, ”explained a fifth.

“And Tristan has nothing to do with this baby. Theo would probably be better off not even knowing who his father was to see that he is not wanted, ”they added.

TRISTAN’S ESCAPE

Meanwhile, Maralee’s dad, Tristan, 31, has arrived in St. Tropez, France, for an exclusive weekend party, according to PageSix.

The Chicago Bulls player has been invited to a secret party for the Italian-born Swiss billionaire entrepreneur Ernesto Bertarelli.

The guest list included Canadian rapper Drake, 35, Hollywood A-list actors Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Tobey Maguire, 47.

The St. Tropez scandal, launched by Societe founder Richie Akiva, was described on publication as a “burning” hotspot.

Another source said the “epic estate”, which overlooked the water, was where Tristan “went out with an army of models.”

NEW GIRLFRIEND?

The athlete was also recently spotted with a mysterious woman at a party in Greece.

Tristan held hands with the unidentified woman as they took a romantic stroll in Mykonos.

He was also enjoying the party scene at the nightclub known as Bonbonniere, according to TMZ.

ANOTHER CHILD COMING

Amid the athlete’s childhood drama with Maralee, news recently broke out that she’ll be welcoming a child via surrogate with Khloe Kardashian, 38.

Khloe already shares her daughter True, four, with Tristan, while she also has a son named Prince, five, with her ex Jordan Craig.

A Khloe representative said, “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

Her representative concluded: “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

