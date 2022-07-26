Keanu Reeves plays a Batman different from other versions

Actor Keanu Reeves will play Batman in the next DC Comics movie and its director talks about the nuances of the character.

Over the years there have been many actors who have played Batman. In the list stand out Adam West, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck Y Robert Pattinson. Now we have to add Keanu Reevessince he will lend his voice to DC League of Super Pets.

In a recent interview with TDdirector Jared Stern explained how the interpretation of Keanu Reeves of Batman is different from other versions of the beloved character of DC Comics.

“Yes, that is a great question. You know, having worked, especially on LEGO Batman, is a real challenge. There has already been an amazingly funny and animated Batman recently. So I just wanted to do something different for this movie. And I think LEGO Batman is a very confident guy. Smooth, you know, he’s the guy you don’t want to see dating the woman you like, right? He hangs out with the guys from Star Wars. He is just great, Will Arnett. So we knew we wanted to go a different way.”

“So we think our Batman is haunted. You know, he’s kind of lost in this crazy-eyed guy. And he is still Batman. He still kicks butt, but he’s still an amazing superhero. But it’s just that he’s seen some things in his life that are traumatic. And most importantly, for our movie, he’s a guy who could really use a pet. And Keanu Reeves fits so perfectly because his voice was so right for this guy that he’s kind of off. A little haunted by his past. But deep down he is a nice guy who could use a dog.”

The movie will have a great cast.

The original version of DC League of Super Pets will have Dwayne Johnson like crypto, kevin hart like Ace, vanessa bayer like PB, natasha lyonne like Merton, diego moon like Chip, John Krasinski like Superman, Marc Brown as Lex Luthor kate mckinnon like lulu, Keanu Reeves like batman, Dasha Polanco like Green Lantern, Jemaine Clement like Aquaman, Daveed Diggs like cyborg, John Early like The Flash, Jameela Jamil like Wonder Woman, Olivia Wilde as Lois Lane and David Pressman like Corgi.

DC League of Superpets opens on July 29, 2022.