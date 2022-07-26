Kate Winslet to Star in HBO Series ‘The Palace’

HBO has given a series order to the series THE PALACE. The series will be directed and produced by Stephen Frears and directed, written and produced by Will Tracy. Kate Winslet will star and executive produce.

Summary: THE PALACE tells the story of a year within the palace walls of an authoritarian regime as it begins to crumble.

Francesca Orsy, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, states: “We are honored to work with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers at EL PALACIO. The idea that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading luminaries (who have – surprisingly – never collaborated before) join forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient and dazzling scripts to life at HBO It is a dream come true for us.”

Credits: Stephen Frears will direct/executive produce and Will Tracy will serve as showrunner/writer/director/executive producer. Kate Winslet is the lead/executive producer. Frank Rich is also an executive producer. The limited series writers are Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.

About Kate Winslet: Oscar winner Kate Winslet is about to start shooting Lee, the true story of famed photographer Lee Miller, which she stars in and produces. In addition, HBO has recently announced that it is developing the limited series “Trust”, based on the novel by Hernán Díaz, in which Winslet will star and executive produce. Previously, Winslet executive produced and starred in the HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” for which she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021. .