Kate Moss suffered in her session with Mark Wahlberg for Calvin Klein: “I had a lot of anxiety”

In 1992 Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg starred in a striking campaign for the firm calvin klein.

The 18-year-old model and the 21-year-old actor and rapper they took off their shirt to promote the firm’s underwear.

Today, 30 years later, the 48-year-old model admits that did not feel comfortable in session. pose on topless made him feeling “objectified” and at the same time “vulnerable and scared”has acknowledged in an extensive interview with the BBC in which he has spoken about his career.

“[Mark Wahlberg] he was very macho and everything revolved around himhad a large entourage,” said Moss, who today says that the powerful in the industry played with his vulnerability. “I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that. I really didn’t feel good at all before the shoot, I couldn’t get out of bed and I had a lot of anxiety“.

Kate and Mark couldn’t stand each other

Kate Moss’s statements coincide with what she said Calvin Klein in an interview with Marc Jacobs published in Interview Magazine in 2013.

“[Mark Wahlberg] It was great. So right away we made a contract. He didn’t want anyone else. But he was a problem… He and Kate couldn’t stand each other“Klein said, to which Jacobs responded with a clarification:” Well, Kate doesn’t love a lot of people too much… She’s very demanding.

Klein did not deny it and confessed that she was also a problem for the shoot. “I also had a bad time with her. He had been through some tough times, and sometimes it showed in his work and in his attitude… However, it ended up being really cool. But at first it was just the opposite.” Anti-glamour? “Anti-glamour”.