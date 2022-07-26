Kate Moss reveals bad experience during photo shoot in her adolescence

In an interview on BBC Radio’s Desert Island Discs program, broadcast this Sunday, Moss explained that in an underwear posing session a photographer ordered her to remove her bra, to which she ran away.

The British model revealed this Sunday the experience she suffered at the age of 15, when she began to pose, and that revealed to her the dangers of the world of fashion and helped her distinguish who she should be wary of.

In an interview on BBC Radio’s Desert Island Discs program, broadcast this Sunday, Moss explained that in a session of underwear posing a photographer ordered her to remove her bra, before which she ran away.

“I was like 15 years old and he told me, ‘Take off your top.’ I didn’t, so she was very shy about my body, and he told me to take my bra off. I could feel that something was not right there, so I grabbed my stuff and ran away,” he explained.

“I was like 15 years old and he told me, ‘Take off your top.’ I did, so she was very shy about my body, and he told me to take my bra off. I could feel that something wasn’t right there, so I grabbed my things and ran out.”

Kate Moss,

MODEL.

The experience “sharpened” his instincts and made him able to detect “someone bad from afar.”

Moss had started working as a model at the age of 14, in 1988, after being discovered by the Storm agency.

He also recalled another bad experience posing in underwear for Calvin Klein with actor Mark Wahlberg in 1992, for which he had to take anxiolytics before the session.

For Moss, posing topless made her feel “objectified” and “vulnerable” at the same time.