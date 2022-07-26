Kate Moss opens up about the ‘painful’ side of modeling: Photographers ‘pressured’ her to show more skin

Alexandra Ferguson

(CNN) British supermodel Kate Moss revealed some of the struggles she’s faced in her modeling career in a rare interview with the BBC’s Desert Island Discs podcast series.

Moss, who told T Magazine in 2010 that she “hates” talking to the media, and as a young model “used to feel really sick just worrying” about the interviews she’d given, opened up to host Lauren Laverne. about the “painful” experiences he had in the industry.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, a media relationship from the 90s that now returns to the spotlight

According to Moss, iconic campaigns that helped define his career were often “difficult and painful” behind the scenes. For example, during her 1992 Calvin Klein underwear campaign photo shoot featuring her and Mark Wahlberg, Moss told Laverne that she felt “vulnerable and scared.”

“(Wahlberg) was very macho and everything revolved around him, he had a huge entourage,” Moss said. “They played on my vulnerability,” he added of those in positions of power in the industry. “I was quite young and innocent.”

Moss, who was selected by a major modeling agent at age 14 and began working in editorial publications at 16, also spoke of other cases in which her youth was used against her. Moss revealed that photographers had “pressured” her to show more skin than she was comfortable with, including being photographed topless.

“She wasn’t just famous, she was also famously sexy”: Model Emily Ratajkowski talks about the dangers of being wanted

As the face of the infamous ’90s fashion trend “heroin chic,” Moss said he felt he often became “the scapegoat for a lot of people’s problems.”

“I was never anorexic, I never have been… I had never used heroin,” she said. “I was skinny because they didn’t feed me at photo shoots or shows, and I had always been skinny.”

So in 2005, when a British tabloid published photos of Moss taking cocaine, Moss told Laverne that she “felt bad and was pretty angry.”

Moss later released a statement apologizing “to everyone I let down by my behavior, which has affected the image of my family, friends, co-workers, business associates and others.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” his statement read. “I also accept that there are a number of personal issues I need to address and have begun taking the difficult but necessary steps to resolve them.” Moss was never charged.

Since officially retiring from the catwalk in 2004, Moss has created her own modeling agency, whose clients now include her daughter, rising star Lila Moss, who already has a British Vogue cover on her resume. In addition to appearances at fashion week, Moss made headlines in June for resurrecting a piece of fashion history, a vintage 1993 John Galliano jacket emblazoned with the Union flag, at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II in London. This month she was named creative director of Diet Coke, a position previously held by fashion titans Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs.

Speaking of his staunch defense of controversial figures like Galliano, who was convicted in 2011 of making anti-Semitic comments in a Parisian cafe, Moss affirmed his belief in “fairness and justice.”

Designer John Galliano found guilty of anti-Semitism

“I know John Galliano is not a bad person,” she said, “people are not themselves when they drink and say things they would never say if they were sober.”

Moss also spoke to Laverne about his role in Johnny Depp’s libel trial, after making waves with his Zoom testimony in May. At trial, Amber Heard had testified that she had heard a “rumor” alleging that Depp pushed Moss in an altercation during their relationship in the mid-1990s. Depp then called Moss as a rebuttal witness: “I know I never pushed up the stairs. I had to tell that truth,” he told Laverne.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.