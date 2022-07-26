Jurassic World was planned as a video game directed by the creator of the original Xbox and with the support of Spielberg.

Jurassic Park is one of the most important sagas in cinema. The premiere of the first film in 1993 (following the novel by Michael Crichton) sparked a new furor over dinosaurs…which still endures today.

You already know that Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece had two sequels (in 1997 and 2001), and gave rise to numerous video games. One of Universal and Amblin’s failed experiments was Jurassic Park Trespasser.

This interactive experience was released in 1998, and even its creators confirm that it was “a skid” for the franchise. Did you know there could have been a sequel 10 years ago?

It’s hard to believe, but Seamus Blackley, the creator of the original Xbox, He confirmed it in a Twitter thread.. The most surprising thing is that this project was canceled and transformed into Jurassic Worldthe tape that resurrected the movie franchise in 2015.

blackley account how they decided to resurrect the saga in 2012, neither more nor less than with Steven Spielberg. The creator of the original Xbox left the Creative Arts Agency and got down to business.

”One day I got a call from some guys at Universal. ‘Steven was thinking about restarting the franchise [Jurassic Park]and we think that should be relaunched with a new Trespasser”.

It is a fascinating story, there is no doubt. In essence, it means that Jurassic World would never have existed as a film, since its basic idea was going to be destined for a video game of the franchise.

After getting approval from Universal, Blackley got a call from Kathleen Kennedy (who was at Amblin at the time). In it he was asked to send a script and a trailer to the directors of the study… and Spielberg himself would give the project the green light or not.

To the surprise of many, this idea for a Jurassic Park Trespasser 2 charmed the director of the original film. Blackley got hands-on with the project, creating a trailer, artwork, concept art, and a story.

”I wrote a story about the dinosaurs on Isla Sorna and the research sites that escaped, and how humans had to come to terms with the original owners of the planet. My thesis was that the public wanted to KNOW the dinosaurs more than to kill them.”.

Seamus and Spielberg’s idea was that humans were the enemies in this story. The protagonists were associated with the dinosaurs of Isla Sornacontinuing the events of Jurassic Park III directly.

In the end, Universal and Amblin They decided to turn this sequel to Trespasser into an idea… which would later lead to Jurassic World.. The 2015 film marked the return of Jurassic Park to theaters after 14 years, and also gave rise to new video games such as the Evolution saga.