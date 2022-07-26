Jurassic World began as a sequel to the game Jurassic Park: Trespasser

Last month they premiered Jurassic World: Dominion by Colin Trevorrow, the closure to the current dinosaur trilogy that follows the events seen after the first three jurassic-park. Seamus Blackley, known for creating and designing the original Xbox, has revealed some interesting details about the original project, which It should have been a video game that continued to passerbythe 1998 PC title which in turn followed the events of The lost Worldthe second film in the saga.

Prior to working for Microsoft, Blackley was with DreamWorks Interactive and was executive producer of passerbya failed game which was criticized for its numerous bugs and over-ambitiousness for the time, causing poor performance even on the best computers of the time. It seems that the toxicity of the fans was noted with “a lot of death threats” and Blackley went on to work on the Microsoft console.

After leaving Xbox, he founded Capital Entertainment Group, which worked with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to reform the financing models of the video game industry. Director Steven Spielberg was a CAA client and worked with Blackley on a few projects, sometimes involving video games or movies. One day the news came: Spielberg wanted to resurrect the license jurassic-park with a video game that will continue passerby.

Next thing I know, Kathy Kennedy (love her) tells me I need to 1) Write a story and gameplay pitch for Steven and the co-presidents of Universal, and 2) Make a TRAILER TO SHOW STEVEN SPIELBERG So, that’s a vomit in the trash can moment right there. A trailer for Steven. Sure. Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) July 25, 2022

Blackley worked on the story for this sequel.

“I wrote a story about the dinosaurs escaping from Isla Sorna and the research centers, and how humans had to adapt to living with the former owners of the planet. My thesis is that the public would rather learn more about dinosaurs than kill them,” says Blackley. Jurassic World: Dominion there is talk of such a world, with dinosaurs populating the planet again and the problems that this can cause.

“With the help of incredibly talented artists and programmers we made the game design, art and a story bible. Call Jurassic WorldThe team also produced a trailer with this idea that was leaked a decade ago.

Spielberg was delighted with the trailer, the story was approved and developers began to be hired, but it did not materialize. However, not everything was abandoned.

“The co-chairman of Universal walked out, everything was a mess, and next thing I know, he’s sending our art to Frank Marshall—who would later be the producer of the American movies.” Jurassic World-, a fantastic person and the best guy in Hollywood. There was a movie going on and the cancellation of the game meant that they received all the material. It’s honestly the best thing that could have happened.”

Blackley reveal illustrations and storyboard built for the game soon, and a talk will be posted for Jurassic Timea website dedicated to jurassic-park.