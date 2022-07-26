Juancho Hernangomez signs with the Toronto Raptors

Juancho Hernangomeza 26-year-old forward from Madrid, will continue at least one more season in the NBA After reaching an agreement with the Toronto Raptors during NBA free agency. The Spanish player, after a season of ups and downs and several transfers, hopes to find a place and stability in the rotation of the Canadian team, a team where several Spanish talents have landed in the past.

Although the details of his new one-year contract, advanced by the ESPNit is estimated that the international with the Spanish team will earn a salary for the minimum in his new stage in Canada, where he joins a Spanish tradition inaugurated by Jose Calderon and continued by Jose Garbajosa, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibakathe last two NBA champions in 2019 with the Canadian franchise.

In Toronto, Juancho will find an interesting project with references in the league such as Fred Van Vleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and rookie of the year Scotty Barnes, Although the franchise is one of the most active in the chase by Kevin Durant, a incorporation that could completely transform the landscape for the player from Madrid. With players like Otto Porter Jr, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young In the squad, he will have a lot of competition to have minutes on the track.

The middleweight of the Hernangómez saga comes from playing an irregular course that began with the runners-up boston celtics and that ended with good numbers with the Utah Jazz After spending a couple of weeks with the San Antonio Spurs. In total, in 40 games last year he averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 11.1 minutes of playalthough during his time in Salt Lake City he found more opportunities and increased his numbers to 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 17.5 minutes of play in 17 games, 9 of them as a starter.

Despite the good performance with Utah, the franchise decided to cut the link with the player on June 30, thus making him an unrestricted free agent this summer. Hernangómez’s best moment in the league came at the end of the 2019-2020 season, when he found minutes and accommodation in a thriving Minnesota Timberwolves. In 14 games he was able to demonstrate his value with averages of 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in 29.4 minutes of play.

The Raptors will be the sixth team in six seasons for the forward, who made his debut in the United States in 2016 with the Denver Nuggets, the team that chose him in the Draft the same year with number 15. This summer, Juancho plans to play the 2022 Eurobasket with Spainwhich has not yet announced its final list.

Despite his irregular course on the track, Hernangómez has made headlines for his Leading role in his Hollywood acting debut from the hand of Adam Sandler. In Claw (Hustle in englishyes), a film on the Netflix platform, plays Bo Cruz, a young international talent looking to make the big leap to the NBA. For him, in real life, the dream of sharing the court with the best players on the planet will live on for at least one more season.

