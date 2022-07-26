Journalist assures that Amaury Vergara is being offered candidates to replace Ricardo Cadena

The poor results in the Flock have caused some representatives to be promoting their coaches to the ‘rojiblanco’ bench.

Chivas is going through an extremely complicated semester because they have had to deal with the absence of several elements due to injury, in addition to sportingly it has not gone as expected because they have not won after four games, so the pressure is beginning to fall on coach Ricardo Cadena.

According to the journalist André Marín, the poor results obtained by the Guadalajara team have caused several representatives to contact the president of the Flock, Amaury Vergara, to offer his services in case patience runs out with the current Atletico technical director.

“After four days neither of them is working (…) Both the telephone number of Amaury Vergara and that of Emilio Azcárraga They don’t stop ringing, they offer them technicians, they offer them alternatives, candidates to get out of the problem they’re in,” he assured on his YouTube channel.

In Flock Passion we informed you a few days ago that the Guadalajara board, specifically Ricardo Peláez, has not met with any coach thinking of replacing Ricardo Cadena; however, the board of directors hopes that in this double day week the rojiblancos get their first victory of the championship, since otherwise, their continuity could begin to be in danger.

When will Chivas play?

After their friendly duel against Juventus, where the Guadalajara fell by a score of 2-0, Guadalajara is already preparing for its next commitment that is at the door, which will be against Querétaro on the field of the Corregidora Stadium next Wednesday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m., time from central Mexico.

