John Cena arrives at Fortnite: how to get it?

Hold on tight, because curves are coming. the very John Cena arrives at Fortnite with your own skin and accessories. Epic Games has surprised locals and strangers with this announcement of this new skin of fortnite season 3. Just below we give you all the details about John Cena in Fortnite:

When does John Cena arrive at Fortnite?

According to official information from Epic Games itself, John Cena and his accessories will arrive in the Fortnite store on July 29, 2022 at 02:00 CEST. We do not know what price your objects will havethough via data mining we know there will be a pack with all of them.

Official art of John Cena and his objects in Fortnite

What objects does John Cena have in Fortnite?

These are all John Cena items in Fortnite:

Skin John Cena (includes Entrance Equipment and Ring Equipment styles)

(includes Entrance Equipment and Ring Equipment styles) WWE Champion Title Backpack Accessory

Slapping Hand Harvesting Tool

Can’t See Me Gesture

All John Cena items in Fortnite

Images of the John Cena skin in the Fortnite store extracted from the game via datamining

Just below we show you how the You Can’t See Me gesture looks like from the Box Office, with its official music:

As we commented, both John Cena and the rest of his accessories will arrive at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on 07/29/2022 at 02:00 CEST. At that time we will write a new news with the exact prices of all your objects and your lot.

Surely this skin is what John Cena suggested with an Instagram post on February 16, and not The Peacemaker from the HBO Max series of the same name as originally thought.

John Cena uploaded this Fortnite image to Instagram on February 16

Who knows if there will be more in the future WWE skins in Fortnite. Can you imagine Undertaker or Triple H waxing himself in the Epic Games video game?

