JoelB: Exclusive interview for Card

C.you burn represents in effect the debut single of JoelB, eighteen year old Tuscan singer-songwriter. But don’t be fooled by age: JoelB has been a YouTube star since he was only ten years old.

Told in this way, it seems like a success story like many others. Still, it wasn’t easy for JoelB. The first years were marked by all kinds of criticisms and comments, especially from peers, not easy to bear, with accompanying threatening letters sent to the mailbox. Fortunately, then, time has put everything back in its place and those years JoelB he has only a vague memory now.

In fact, nothing has affected the love that JoelB had and has for music. And, after a period in which he sang songs written by others, he has finally found the strength to try his hand at writing and give life to his first song as a songwriter in Italian. Is called Thistles (Gray Light) and was born almost for fun one evening in November 2020, allowing writing to become almost therapy.

TO Thistles JoelB has entrusted the task of telling his first great love story, the one that as a teenager makes you live a thousand fears, makes you make mistakes and makes you start again until the final word comes inexorably. Complex and dramatic topic, you will think. Yes but JoelB he had the ability to transform a painful situation into an extremely pop song that winks at dance. What if Thistles makes you think of Cardi B, well, you just have to read the interview that she granted us exclusively to understand if there is a connection or not.

Exclusive interview with JoelB

Tell us what it is Thistles.

Thistles is the striking example of how I manage to get myself out of certain situations thanks to music. I have always been objective about what happens to me and, as a result, I never despair after a relationship or a friendship ends. I have always looked for the positive side in everything and that is what I have also brought back into Thistles: the song is nothing more than the tool for me to get out of a somewhat troubled relationship. It tells of a love story that, going too fast, is about to crash and the rhythm reflects the speed with which you are traveling.

Thistles is the name you give to the other person in this relationship. But my mind quickly flew to Cardi B. Is this a right intuition?

Yes, absolutely. Also on an iconographic level the reference is clear but I like to think that, as for every song, there is not a single interpretation: everyone can interpret it as he wants. I’m just saying that the person I’m talking about in the song and I have listened to Cardi B many times …

And, speaking of interpretations, Thistles it could also be a way to call the heart. In the lyrics of the song it is said at a certain point “I would like to meet you but without remorse, in my head I live with monsters”. What are the monsters an 18-year-old lives with?

In reality, the monsters are many, given the particular situation. I have always experienced all kinds of situations in a very strong way. Lightness is something that doesn’t belong to me. The relationship I sing about was very heavy, a continuous push and pull that was very destructive on a psychological level. We drifted away several times, and every time we got back into the game, I had to try to have as little remorse as possible. However, the monsters always remain in the lead, the ones that tell you to keep from ruining yourself again. Who knows, your mind may already know that it will go like the previous time but your heart does not. It is as if you had to find a compromise between head and heart to feel as bad as possible.

Other monsters in your head, however, take on a more concrete dimension at some point, “look at my eyes, not my wallet”. How much do you think about appearance in a relationship between young people? How much do you think social media have done damage from this point of view?

I was born in the midst of social media, I don’t know how it was before: I’ve never experienced the difference on my skin. However, I can tell you that social networks have a great influence. I tried it firsthand: until I gained a minimum of notoriety in Florence, I didn’t get to know anyone with whom I could relate or make friends. Then, when I found the urge to publish content and became a little better known than usual, I met several people, including some even more influential than me.

Yes, I made a lot of acquaintances but I unfortunately realized how much nothing is enough to become a “loser” again. It is really very bad. I think people who bet everything on social media are often very empty humanly. And that’s a shame.

It doesn’t surprise me that until you had a certain notoriety they didn’t even take you into consideration.

I started making music very early. Many tell me that I am a stage animal but I do not do it on purpose: they are mine! I’ve never felt fear or embarrassment.

It is, however, interesting how the perception of others has changed over time. I was ten when I started uploading cover videos on YouTube, I was in middle school and I got all kinds of criticisms and insults. They all made fun of me and I even received threatening letters in the mailbox at home: for them, I sucked. After middle school, I started going to high school and suddenly everything changed: I was more popular. The music that was my weak point until then became my main strength.

And how did you react so very young to the letters that came to you? I guess it wasn’t really good.

No, it wasn’t good at all. Fortunately, I’ve never been a self-destructive person: in my small way, I know what I’m worth. Every so often, however, I wonder if the me of ten years ago would be proud of what I have done to date. I really think so because I have come to make a type of music, to write and produce in a way that was unthinkable for me, until two years ago. So I’m happy with that: that’s enough for me, I’m not making other paranoia. It was certainly hard at the time: I thought I was good but I had no one to tell me. Unfortunately, I had to learn to tell myself, I couldn’t count on the approval of others.

Why did you start doing your first covers and posting them on YouTube so early at the age of ten? Where does this need come from?

I’ve always been fascinated by people I saw on YouTube singing or covering other people’s songs. I always wondered how I would sing that song or how I would shoot those videos. It was the questions that pushed me to test myself. I wanted to test my skills, it was a natural process: there was never a day when I suddenly said “ok, today I do”.

And who gave you the passion for music?

I wouldn’t even talk about a passion for music. All the people I know are passionate about music. I think it’s hard to find one who hates music: it’s impossible.

Great answer, you cornered me.

If I weren’t passionate about music, I wouldn’t. But I was more than anything else attracted to everything that came before the video put online, with the creation and packaging of the same. So much so that I often went to see the backstage of the video clips to see how they were made. Or I was looking for videos showing how artists worked in the studio before releasing a piece.

We know what your secret is about you: a cup of American coffee, a tuned guitar and many pent-up tears. While the first two things I can imagine and understand them, I wondered why the many repressed tears.

I live my things and my life quietly. But then there come moments of the day, like when I stop after dinner or when I go to bed, when I start to think about something that didn’t go the right way. I have always tried, from the very first steps, to channel all the thoughts I had on my mind into the music rather than cry over them or feel bad about them.

I am very sensitive on certain issues but I don’t talk about them openly: I prefer to write my feelings in music, even if I then resort to a more “fun” musical language such as dance. I like the idea of ​​writing about situations that make me feel bad and then dancing upstairs. Somehow it’s like I’m getting over the pain. This is my philosophy more or less.

What do you expect from Thistles? It is your first major unreleased, although there have been a few more timid attempts at original writing before.

I consider Thistles as the son of a paternity on the contrary: as a piece, it represents the firstborn, even if it is the last to be released. I care a lot because he is the first to whom I applied the philosophy I was talking about before. I hope to be able to publish many more singles because it is thanks to my way of understanding writing that I have been able to overcome so many sad moments.

Have you ever been tempted to participate in a talent show? You are the right age.

Two years ago, in 2020, with the pandemic just erupted, I participated in the casting for both X Factor both for Friends. Unfortunately but also fortunately I was not chosen by either program: I was too immature for such an experience. I realized for myself how much I could possibly not show much. I still didn’t know my goal: a tool without a purpose doesn’t make much sense. Now, however, my direction is clear: a talent would be a useful way to make myself known more.

I am struck by your spirit of self-analysis. Often there is a tendency to blame external factors.

If I did, what would happen to me? In the end, I’m 18 and can’t know how the world works. If I am wrong in something, I want to understand where to avoid repeating the mistake if the same situation occurs again. It can’t do me good.

How do you see yourself in ten years?

I hope on a stage. I finished high school a month ago. So far I have not had the opportunity to devote myself totally to music from morning to night. I have three goals in life, which I wish everyone to achieve: never having to do something I don’t like (I hope to turn music into a job, even if it can’t be called a job something you like to do); feel good and have a happy family; and reach a certain mental growth and maturity. As much as I consider myself a very calm, stable and self-reflective person, there is still a lot of work to be done on a personal level to definitively tick the “happy” option.

How do your parents experience all of this?

They have always supported me, very much, even economically. My whims as a ten-year-old who wanted to film were different from those of any other peers: I preferred a 4K HD camera with microphone included to the Playstation and clearly it cost more! My parents had patience and, as an only child, they also spoiled me a little. They did it because they believed in me so much. Today, they are my first fans and for this I consider myself lucky: not all children have the support of their parents in what they do.

And the person he replaced has arrived Thistles?

At this moment, there is no shadow of anyone. Unfortunately, that relationship, even if it wasn’t the last in chronological order, took away a piece of me, from my heart I suppose. I still have to settle down. The feedback that the song is having is helping me, people have got the message, but the road is still long. In the three objectives listed above, as you can see, there is no person next to me: it is not one of my final thoughts. I am of the opinion that until I love myself as a person 100% I will not be able to love someone else. I’m happy like this and we’ll see how it goes: there is always time!