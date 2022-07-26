Jlo becomes Mrs Affleck: when celebrities are signed with their husband’s surname

To take or not to take the husband’s surname? This is the dilemma. Because ‘Jenny from the Block ‘ has become Mrs Affleck? A gesture of great old-fashioned love you hate great submission, moreover, no longer in step with the times? Just as she was celebrating her 53rd birthday, on her honeymoon in Paris with her new fourth spouse (ex-boyfriend returning after twenty years) Ben Affleckon Jennifer Lopez and her newfound happiness was hit by a vitriolic editorial in the “New York Times” which harshly criticized the choice announced by the diva to her 219 million fans in the newsletter “On the Jlo” which from now on would be called Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

J.Lo becomes J.Aff? The debate is open: while many women are fighting in the US to regain the self-determination of the right to abortion or even (as in Italy) to also give their surname to their children, the choice of Jennifer appears “particularly discouraging” according to the novelist Jennifer Weiner , who in his comment in the “New York Times” quotes “The Handmaid’s Tale“By Margaret Atwood, that dystopian theocracy in which women”engaged in reproduction“Like the protagonist June Osborne (Elizabeth Moss in the TV series) they took the name of the Commander to whom they were enslaved:“ OfFred ”or“ DiFred ”. “J.Lo’s is a submission. A gesture that does not say ‘I partner with him’ as much as ‘I belong to him’ “.

In the US, in reality only 20 percent, according to a 2015 analysis of the “Times The Upshot” column, continue to keep their surname after marriage. 80 percent assume that of her husband instead, with a gesture that, according to Weiner, has its roots in the system of patriarchy and of medieval laws in which, for all legal purposes, a wife lost any individual identity at the time of marriage. With the aggravating circumstance that in the United States up to the 1970s, in some states, the married women they had to use their husband’s surname to vote, get a passport or credit card.

JLo however remains a trademark: it is no coincidence that the name has remained in the new JLo Body cosmetics line just launched. But the Puerto Rican-born singer is certainly not the first to take the surname of her consort.

Another star with millions of followers (270 million on Instagram alone) like Beyoncé (full name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles) after her wedding with the rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) took his surname. In this case even not only the wife added the husband’s surname as per tradition, but also the husband that of the wife.

Even when Kim Kardashian He married Kanye West in 2014 (in Florence) he revealed to fans that he had changed his name to Kim Kardashian West, posting a new passport photo on Instagram. And she too, as a true celebrity – TV personality, model, entrepreneur – already had an important following (and heritage), perhaps more than the rapper.

Angelina Jolie when he married Brad Pitt in August 2014 she was already a Hollywood diva. But the activist star changed her name to Angelina Jolie Pitt. And she said it publicly signing himself so in an article written for the “New York Times”. After the end of the Brangelina fairytale, the actress returned to her surname. The union of surnames is not a modern trend. Already in the sixties when John Lennon And Yoko Ono they got married in Spain made the same choice. The reason? “Yoko changed her name for me, I changed mine for her,” the Beatles singer said at the time.