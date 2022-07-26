Jennifer Lopez waiting on the island of Capri: the reason revealed

Reading time: 2 minutes

While Jennifer and Ben Affleck are having a romantic honeymoon in Paris and on the web the controversy rages over her choice to adopt her husband’s surname, to Capri everything is ready (and there is great excitement) for the arrival of the American actress.

The star, singer and producer, who on July 16 said the fateful ‘yes’ to her Ben, in Las Vegas, and a few days ago celebrated 53 years (on July 24) with a romantic dinner under the Eiffel Tower, should arrive tomorrow on the island of Campania and sleep on the boat. JLo it will in fact be the protagonist of a special private concert for a charity evening for Unicef ​​organized by the multi-brand luxury e-tailer LuisaViaRoma of Florence.

The performance is scheduled for the evening of Saturday 30 July, at the Certosa di San Giacomo. There is maximum reserve on the details of the concert, but it transpires that it will be a real show of about 30-40 minutes, probably with his hits. His dancers should also arrive on the island in the next few days. The looks are also spectacular, all taken care of down to the smallest detail by JLo’s personal team. The goal seems to be to create a spectacular performance. Celebrities such as Jamie Foxx, Spike Lee, Jeremy Irons, Vanessa Hudgens, to name a few, are expected at the evening, which also includes a gala dinner and a charity auction. At the moment, however, no confirmation or denial on the presence of Mr. Affleck in the audience. The aim of the evening, which will also include a live report on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, is to raise funds for Unicef ​​projects in favor of children in need.