Jennifer Lopez: the timeless dress flaunted in Paris

Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti don’t want it, but the most talked about heart affair of the summer 2022 is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon in Europe. After the flash wedding in Las Vegas, the honeymoon in Paris. An absolute triumph of romance, love and style. With attached a riot of changes of look. And so, while the Bennifer 2.0 indulge in romantic strolls through the streets of the Ville Lumière, shopping in the sunlight in the most prestigious boutiques in the center or stolen kisses by candlelight, J-Lo pays homage to seasonal (and not) trends. How? With hits of summer dresses, not very Parisienne. But very Italian style.

Jennifer Lopez’s style in Paris

For his arrival in Paris J-Lo made the simplest style choice: a 50’s style dress, characterized by an asymmetrical hem and a belt at the waist. In the days to come, she wanted to celebrate two trends of summer 2022. First with a cherry-colored cut-out midi dress (by Reformation). And then with an elegant floral maxi dress characterized by a rhinestone detail and a pleated pattern by Dolce & Gabbana. A change of look after the other for all the desires to appear smiling and in love, hand in hand with her Ben.

Dior’s Italian style shirt dress

Who would have thought that the power of the shirt dress would also win Jennifer Lopez’s heart? So on the day she put the secret of her b-side up for sale that the singer shows up in Paris in a super chic outfit. Little Parisian, and very Italian. For a dinner at Le Flore en l’Île in Paris with her better half, J-Lo chose a klein blue asymmetrical dress, with a full skirt and belt at the waist.

A relaxed outfit, for a Riviera holiday, for a super chic effect. To embellish the look? The vintage quote, from a diva of yesteryear: accessories. Put on the kilometric wedges of the days before the nail, she opted for simple pale pink ballet flats. And a Dior handbag in raffia. Et voila. Ready to fly from Paris directly to the Amalfi Coast. Without going through the street.

