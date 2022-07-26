Jennifer Lopez reveals her 5 beauty secrets: here they are

Holistic training, 9 hours of sleep and even the daily mantra: 5 wellness rituals that Jennifer Lopez follows to always be as magnificent as she is

As a musician, actress, producer, entrepreneur and style icon, Jennifer Lopez is the definition of a star which can be read in the dictionary. It deals with so many things that it is difficult to keep up with it. And everything it does, it does with a charm and beauty that leave you speechless.

But how can it always be so phenomenal?

Since JLo is known for its radiant skin without a wrinkle and for her healthy and statuesque physiqueshe is regularly asked to tell how she keeps herself so fit even at 53.

And she has always been happy to share her wellness and beauty routines.

In fact, Jennifer Lopez has a newsletter that fans can subscribe to, and in which she shares details about her personal life (yes, that’s where she announced her marriage to Ben Affleck).

Among other topics, her latest newsletter focused on the importance of sleep, and other aspects of life that help her look the way she does.

Here then is formula behind its ageless appearancewhich has everything except magic.

Jennifer Lopez’s 5 beauty secrets

1. JLo sleeps at least 9 hours a night

In her newsletter, as on other occasions in the past, Jennifer Lopez has repeatedly repeated how important it is to her sleep well at night to keep looking good.

In the words of the star herself: «We don’t value sleep enough. We appreciate always being busy and working hard – and I have to admit that no one gets involved in that race for success more than me. “

«I found, however, that sleep is one of the most underrated beauty secrets around. Sleeping at least 7 to 9 hours every night can completely change your life ».

2. Put on sunscreen every day

Probably the most popular advice among Hollywood celebrities, but JLo is proof that we really should wear sunscreen every dayeven when there is no sun.

In fact, it is well known that the sun ages the skinand using daily protection is the first line of defense against wrinkles and aging.

It is therefore not surprising to know that Jennifer Lopez has been battling the negative effects of sun exposure all her life. And these are the results.

3. Follow a very healthy lifestyle

An old interview with Lopez became famous in which she revealed that she does not drink alcohol or caffeine and refrains from smoking. “These vices really ruin your skin,” she said.

Not only does he have a healthy lifestyle, but he also follows one very balanced, albeit rather strict diet.

The star indeed eat organic, nutrient-rich foods and avoid processed foods and refined sugar.

4. Jennifer Lopez practices a specific fitness routine four times a week

It is clear that Jennifer Lopez works hard on her incredible physique. Those abs certainly don’t do themselves.

But what kind of training does the star follow? JLo works with theholistic coach of weights David Kirsch, author of the book The Ultimate New York Body Planat least four times a week.

This holistic approach to wellness includes a “disciplined regimen of exercise, nutrition and supplements” and is rooted in philosophy Healthy mind, healthy body.

And if there is one exercise that you absolutely cannot miss in your fitness routine, it is definitely there platypus walk.

Haven’t you ever heard of it? Neither do we, but apparently it’s the fastest and most effective workout for the lower back.

The technique involves do a low squat and hold the position while walking back and forth. This exercise works the inner thigh and lifts and tones the butt.

5. He has a mantra he repeats out loud every morning

Jennifer Lopez believes in the power of Positive thought and say affirmations every day.

The star also has a mantra that she recites every morning: “I am young and timeless at any age”, along with: “I am open and receptive to all the goodness and abundance that the universe has to offer me.”

In this regard, and on the importance of being well both physically and mentally, JLo had said in an old interview:

“I really think that beauty comes from within: you have to keep your mind, soul, body and spirit in sync. I strongly believe in meditation. When we are happy and feel joy and love, we radiate beauty ».