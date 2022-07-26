Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, reveals that he suffered from thyroid cancer during his time in the White House | People

Between January 2017 and January 2021, the White House was the Trump fiefdom. Donald, as president, placed in it various members of her family, from her daughter Ivanka to her son-in-law, her husband, Jared Kushner, who held positions of responsibility throughout the administration. of the Republican leader. Now, a year and a half after his departure, Jared Kushner has written a memoir in which he recounts his days in the West Wing. And in them he has explained that he then suffered from thyroid cancer.

The book by Kushner, who was an adviser to Trump and who is also a prosperous businessman, is titled Breaking History: A White House Memoir and will go on sale on August 23, but the American newspaper New York Times He has already advanced some paragraphs of it where he explains the disease, how he found out about it and how he experienced the process. “On the morning I was traveling to Texas to open a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley walked me into the medical cabin of Air Force One: ‘Your test results have already come in from the hospital. It looks like you have cancer. We have to schedule an operation now, ”Kushner writes in the book about how he found out about his illness, detected in October 2019.

So the counselor begged Conley to wait and come to his office the next day: “Please don’t tell anyone, especially my wife and father-in-law.” In fact, few people found out, he did not want to make it public (he only told a small circle of his workers) and the information was never leaked. He now explains that it was “a personal problem and not for public consumption, with the exception of Ivanka, Avi, Cassidy [sus dos ayudantes] Y [del jefe de personal de la Casa Blanca, Mick] Mulvaney”. Being a medical and personal matter, he had no obligation to make it public, because it did not compromise his work.

The cancer was caught early, Kushner says, but it involved surgery to “remove a substantial part of the thyroid”; in fact, they warned him that his voice could be damaged. Ivanka Trump’s husband operated on her at NewYork-Presbyterian. A doctor at the prestigious hospital told him that the operation was necessary to “remove an unusual growth of the thyroid”, and the operating room was scheduled for “the Friday before Thanksgiving”, that is, for November 22, 2019. “That day I intended to waste as little time as possible in the office. My absence would even go unnoticed. That’s how I wanted to do it,” she recalls.

Kushner tells in his memoirs that, before the operation, during that month in which he learned about it and until he underwent surgery, he tried to think as little as possible about it and about the growth of the thyroid. “When I thought about it, I reminded myself that I was in the hands of God and the doctors, and that whatever happened was out of my control. At times, I caught myself wondering if I would ever need more extensive treatment,” he reflects.

Despite his attempts so that Donald Trump would not find out, finally the president of the United States had news of his son-in-law’s illness. “The day before the operation, Trump called me into the Oval Office and asked his team to close the door. ‘Are you nervous about the operation?’ he asked me.” To Kushner’s surprise, who asked how he knew, his mother-in-law replied: “I’m the president. I know everything. I get that you want to keep a low profile on this. I also like to keep things like this for myself. You’ll be fine, don’t worry about any of the work. We have everything under control here.”

During Trump’s tenure, Jared Kushner became one of the most popular names in the country and around the world. Jewish and the grandson of Polish immigrants, his father is a real estate tycoon who made his fortune in New Jersey — where he and his three brothers grew up — before ending up in jail for unpaid taxes, illegal campaign donations and obstruction of justice. Kushner (who curiously shared classrooms at Harvard with Natalie Portman) married Ivanka Trump in October 2009 and they have three children: Arabela, Joseph and Theodore. One of Jared’s brothers is Joshua, who is married to supermodel Karlie Kloss.

His career as an advisor began strongly, although he was widely criticized by experts for his lack of training and experience, but a couple of years after the start of his mandate he lost steam due to legal and image problems. His influence over Trump was slowly declining. What did not lose strength was his fortune: according to CNN calculations, in 2017 they earned almost 200 million euros together. Also then they calculated that the total properties of the marriage were valued at more than 600 million euros. After Trump’s departure from the White House they have settled in Miami, where they live far from politics and in a much more discreet way than in Washington.