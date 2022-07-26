J Balvin faces Shakira, the new controversy in the middle of the drama

After a video that the artist shared on his social networks about Colombia, users quickly questioned him and pointed to J Balvin for appropriating Shakira’s credit.

It is not the first time that J Balvin launches some controversy that leads to Shakira. The rumors of enmity between the two Colombians are known, although it has never been addressed by any of the artists.

Now a new drama has surrounded this duo, after Balvin shared a video on Colombia Day. It was on his social networks where the singer released a video where he listed different virtues of his country.

Among some of the protagonists of the video we find James Rodríguez, Mariana Pajón, Sofía Vergara, Karol G and Maluma, although Shakira was left out.

“Colombia is not just any country, it is my country and only here do these things happen. The time a Colombian taught the world about geography or when we told the world that she doesn’t pedal with her legs, but with her heart. When Medellin was stung by a Bichota, a female boss. When everyone was talking about envy and we turned it into friendship “, she is heard in the video.

The breakup of Gerard Piqué and Shakira could end up on television

So far so good, although the controversy broke out when Balvin talked about his performance in the Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez. Not because the musician showed this honor for him, but because he forgets that Shakira was also on that stage, who was the protagonist.

The Colombian’s fans quickly jumped in her favor, questioning Balvin for taking credit for Shakira when he was just a guest. And, in any case, why not include it in the video?

Balvin accused of machismo

Accusations of machismo by J Balvin have been noted. The fans quickly questioned Balvin for leaving Shakira out and defended her as one of the figures who visualized Colombia in the world.

“Well, how long is J Balvin going to continue envying success, does it hurt that Shakira is still relevant after so many years? At the Super Bowl she was a hostess and he was just a filler that did not help“, wrote a user.

“Colombia is not just any country, of course not. It is the country where Shakira was born, a true world star, the one that opened the way for many Latin singers today and not only from Colombia. Shakira is synonymous with greatness, the best-known Latina in the world.”

“A thousand years will pass and even if you are born a hundred times more, you will never be even a quarter of how great Shakira is. The true pride of Colombia”.

Shakira and J Balvin’s first meeting

During an interview with the Colombian in 2020, the controversy between Shakira and Balvin broke out for the first time. It was in an interview with Billboard when J Balvin, Maluma and the Black Eyed Peas shared a zoom with the journalist.

The interviewer asked Will I Am who was more flexible when it came to working, Maluma or J Balvin. To which the artist replied without thinking that it was Shakira.

Of course, the vocalist did not interpret the double meaning with which Balvin burst out laughing, referring to the movements of the Colombian when dancing. Quickly, Maluma defended her compatriot by telling Balvin that he was not funny, although he continued to make fun of her.

“I’ve never worked with Shakira… I guess that’s how it should be,” Balvin said, still laughing at his colleague.

It was when Will I Am answered in depth what he meant. “In fact, I have learned a lot from Shakira because her way of working is like from school. I want you to fix this, improve the lyrics, sound, rhythm and make it very polite. Step 1, step 2, step 3”, listed the singer.

