INVOX Medical expands its presence in Latin America

INVOX Medical, voice recognition software for the dictation and transcription of medical reports, has expanded its presence in the Latin American region with its own team led by Andrea Carabelli, new Business Manager for SPANAM. Carabelli has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare IT industry having spent much of her career at Carestream and Philips Healthcare.

The company, which has been present in most Spanish-speaking countries for several years thanks to collaboration with local partners, is committed to continuing to grow with new additions that will allow it to offer more complete support to medical centers, clinics, laboratories and professionals. with those who already work, as well as expand their presence.

At this time, the Carabelli team is developing a new working model customer-centric with its network of collaborators with the aim of providing them with greater technical knowledge that will serve to improve the relationship with the client and to attend to their needs in an integral manner. Within the framework of this project, the company is developing a platform that will centralize all the information, and a tool that will facilitate communication with business partners in Latin America.

“We have decidedly committed to increasing penetration in these markets, accelerating business development and positioning ourselves as the leading voice recognition solution for healthcare. To achieve this, we needed a suitable team of people led by a professional with knowledge of the sector and experience in the Latin American region, so we excitedly incorporated Andrea Carabelli into INVOX Medical. In continuous coordination with her, we will provide this team with resources to be able to provide a quality service to our clients, reorganize the group of stakeholders with whom we work and define new processes that allow us to face the scaling of the company”it states Peter Vivancosfounding partner and director of Innovation Strategy at INVOX Medical.

Time saving

It is estimated that about 46% of the time worked by medical practitioners is dedicated to completing the clinical documentation of patients, especially since the implementation of the Electronic Medical Record in Spain more than a decade ago. This system forces health workers to prepare this information with a specific format and depth.

As the organization’s spokesperson indicates, “solutions like this one, based on technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, applied to natural language processing, reduce the time that a doctor can take to write a report by up to 35% compared to typing it, since dictating is up to three times faster than typing”.

At the moment, this software is available in Spanish and Portuguese for 20 different specialties, and has registered a success rate in dictation of over 95%. All thanks to the analysis work that the company has carried out with tens of thousands of anonymized medical reports that have helped the system to recognize the scientific terminology of each branch and the expressions commonly used.

“The countries in which INVOX Medical operates have specific, different needs and require tailored attention. I hope to contribute to the growth of the company with my experience and knowledge in the Spanish-speaking countries in which I have been working for more than 20 years. The challenge is exciting and a magnificent opportunity to help professionals in the sector to carry out their work optimizing their time”, Explain Andrea Carbelli, Business Manager of INVOX Medical for Latin America.