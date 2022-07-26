“Integrative medicine strengthens the CDMX health system”: Oliva López Arellano – La Prensa

The Specialized Center for Integrative Medicine (CEMI) of the capital’s Ministry of Health has provided this year 16 thousand 487 medical attentions, 14 thousand 743 they are phytotherapy, acupuncture and homeopathy consultations; and 1,744 attentions in the massage therapy area”, informed the Secretary of Health, Oliva López Arellano.

The official highlighted the contribution of traditional medicine and the work of professional doctors in offering treatment alternatives to patients.

“I am convinced that Integrative Medicine has allowed us to strengthen the city’s Health System, taking the best of traditional medicine, herbalism, acupuncture, homeopathy and physiotherapy, to expand our services and make care more accessible to all. and everyone; so following the instruction of the Head of Government, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardowe are close to the people and in direct action to bring the population therapeutic options that correspond to their vision of the world and the way of understanding the disease”, he pointed out.

When inaugurating the First Tláhuac Integrative Medicine Fair 2022on the esplanade of said Mayor’s Office, where physiotherapy, massage therapy, acupuncture, homeopathy, antiviral chalk and cornfield diet services were provided, for the benefit of a thousand people, said that SEDESA recognizes the enormous potential of traditional medicine together with with the conventional one, especially in improving the quality of life of the population.

“Our responsibility is to guarantee the right of patients to receive free alternatives to improve their health,” he reiterated.

López Arellano recalled that in October 2011 he began the Integrative Medicine Program of the SEDESAto expand the range of services available to residents of the capital, and almost 11 years later, it has established itself as a complementary part of the rest of the health actions offered by the unit, and a safe alternative for patients.

And he mentioned that today therapeutic options are offered in medical units with which patients with diabetes, asthma, migraine, depression, anxiety, high blood pressure and obesity integrate simple and reliable integrative medicine therapies into their treatment to prevent and combat their diseases under strict control, scientific support and by trained health personnel, to recognize the right to freely choose the treatment that best suits the conditions and particular situation of the patient.

For her part, the General Director of Social Development and Welfare of the demarcation, Sonia Mateos Solareson behalf of Mayor Berenice Hernández Calderón, indicated that according to the World Health Organization, keeping the body detoxified and having a healthy and strong immune system is the most effective way to avoid illness.

“The use of physiotherapy, homeopathy, and acupuncture has registered a considerable increase in patients, and they have attended nutritional, medical, and psychological counseling at the Health Days, so that since February 100 people have benefited,” he said.

The inauguration was attended by Sanitary Jurisdictional Directors of the Xochimilco, Tlalpan, Milpa Alta and Iztapalapa Mayors: Doctors Mirna Vara Aguirre and Yerania Emiree Enriquez López; doctors Ricardo Fascinetto Constantini and Francisco Serna Alvarado, respectively.

