Inside the pink themed 10th birthday party of Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick: photos

Ads

Pretty in pink! Kourtney Kardashian got ready for her daughter Penelope’s birthday on Thursday 7 July, with a party worthy of a princess.

“My daughter turns 10 tomorrow !!!” Kardashian, 43, wrote her Story via Instagram along with a photo of pink balloons in the shape of pink hearts. The reality star then shared a look at the healthy snacks, holiday flowers, and water slide added for the occasion.

Scott Disick, for his part, also spent some quality time with his daughter Thursday before her celebration. “My everything,” the 39-year-old New York native captioned a photo via Instagram Story of Penelope sleeping on him.

Poosh’s founder’s discreet party for his daughter comes after her husband, Travis Barker, suffered health problems late last month. Us Weekly confirmed on June 28 that Blink-182 drummer, 46, was hospitalized in an ambulance at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Barker later talked about how he “developed excruciating pain” after a routine endoscopy with Kardashian. “During the endoscopy, a very small polyp was removed in a very sensitive area, usually managed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday 2 July. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better ”.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, which exchanged vows with Barker earlier this year, also talked about the “scary and exciting week” for the family.

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take it for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I underwent routine endoscopy together and he had severe and life-threatening pancreatitis, ”he shared his statement on Instagram the same day. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

Before the health issue, fans took a look at Barker and Kardashian’s special bond with their mixed family. The businesswoman also shares her children Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with Disick. The band member shares her son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23, who Moakler, 47, shares with former Oscar De La Hoya.

“I watch it with my daughter and how awesome it is with her. The way she talks to her is so special. Travis and I are always talking about a future, ”Kardashian explained on her family reality show in April. “The moment we fell in love, I think we knew how different it was from anything any of us have had before. So, I think we absolutely see a future together ”.

In another episode, Kardashian discussed how she and Barker were able to make the different dynamics work. “I think the more children the better. It’s like more people to love. I am very attached to Travis’ children and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing, ”she explained to the cameras in a May episode. “Travis is a truly extraordinary father. It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think the fact that we all know each other makes it easier for our families to unite. It’s all I could ever want ”.

Keep scrolling to see how Kardashian prepared for Penelope’s special day:

Ads