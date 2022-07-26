in the first poster starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

This week we will finally take a look at Black Adam, with the first teaser trailer of the DC Comics-inspired film making its debut. The film will be anchored by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will serve as executive producer and star in the role of the anti-hero. Coinciding with the debut of this week’s trailer, Warner Bros. also released the first poster for Black Adam.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collett-Serra and will also star Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. In addition to Quintessa Swindell in the role of Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan in those of Doctor Fatte. We will also find Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast for currently unknown roles.

Dwayne Johnson made a CinemaCon appearance for Black Adam in April, closing the Warner Bros. Pictures panel with news of his next project. Referring to the latter, Johnson spoke of the long development: “It was really helpful for us to wait, hold and watch other superhero stories and that really informed us to move forward and create Black Adam and the story we were about to tell. So this is really a dream of mine. It was a dream of mine… It is one of the things in my life that makes me get out of bed, feeds that flame in that passion. Makes me a burner. And I know there are a lot of burners in this room here ”.

Dwayne Johnson continued: “We talked about the fact that Black Adam, the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. He is not far away. And he is not hyperbole. And you know, when you see the movie and see the character, you will understand what I mean. Jaume Collet-Serra, when I met him probably about four or five years ago. He said “Who is your favorite actor of all time?” I said “Clint Eastwood” and he said, “I’m glad you said that because I see Black Adam as the Dirty Harry of the superhero world.” And this has been our North Star in many ways “. Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21st.