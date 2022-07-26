“I will have to live 107 years”, when Cameron Diaz was honest about being a mother at 47

Of the celebrities who found love and married in their 40s and older, there are also those who had babies at this age — and much more. Becoming a mother after 40 is a taboo, but a little more opening is being given, and among the recognized figures is the famous Cameron Diaz, who this year turns 50 and has a 3-year-old baby.

When did Cameron Diaz get pregnant?

In 2020, Cameron Diaz announced the birth of her daughter, Raddix, while she was 47 years old. Originally, Raddix Madden was born on December 30, 2019. The renowned actress and her husband, Benji Madden, shared a few words about this moment.





We are so happy and blessed in this new decade to announce the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.

How old is Raddix Madden, daughter of Cameron Diaz?

Although Cameron and Benji shared the news of their daughter in 2020 when she was originally born in 2019, many followers celebrated this event. And actually, Raddix is ​​2 years old.

Diaz retired from acting a little over two years ago, and since her departure she has written two self-help books and is dedicated to motherhood. Diaz and Benji met through nicole richie —Madden’s twin brother’s wife. They got married in 2015 and dated for a couple of months before walking down the aisle.

Cameron Diaz opens up about being a mom at almost 50

As a result of this new stage of life, Cameron spoke on the Naomi Campbell program No Filter about motherhood at almost 50 years old.

“Many people do it the other way around, they get pregnant and have a family while they are young. I am now in the second stage of my life.” He continued: “The only pressure for me is that I have to live until I’m 107, you know? No pressure!”

the star of Charlie’s Angels’ she said motherhood “is the most rewarding time in my life.” Diaz said, “Even with all the amazing experiences I’ve had traveling and working, being in this place is the most rewarding in my life.”

“Like when you’re young, you do everything. But when you’re my age and you decide to do it, it’s an informed decision. You really have to work hard at it.”

This 2022, a source told U.S. Weekly that Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz are “looking” for options to have the second baby. “Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have looked into surrogacy options at the time,” they said, “Bejji has always wanted a large family and Cameron was never quite persuaded after the arrival of her daughter.”

If the couple bets on surrogacy, they will probably want a child. “They would love to have a baby of course, but they just want a healthy baby. Their daughter’s surrogacy was something they had a lot of doubts about how it was going to turn out. And it ended up being the best they could do.”