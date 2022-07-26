I tried Kourtney Kardashian’s $ 116 morning routine – there was one part I feared and I was absolutely right

We all know that the Kardashians live a rather glamorous lifestyle.

They are often seen flying to beautiful destinations, attending fashion shows, and having their makeup and hair done by the professionals.

7

This all seems impossible for a Midwestern girl like me, so when Kourtney Kardashian posted a stripped-down version of her morning routine on Poosh, I took the opportunity to give it a try.

Of course, her simplified morning routine, which means that on the days she doesn’t have her glam team doing make-up and make-up, it still costs as little as $ 100.

While it’s certainly pricey for the most part, it’s a little more attainable than its glam-filled days.

Follow below to see what it’s like to wake up like a Kardashian for a day.

WAKE UP TO A COLLAGEN BOOST

7

Kourtney certainly doesn’t wake up with glowing skin naturally, hard as that is to believe.

To get her glowing skin, start the day with The Beauty Chef’s Collagen Inner Beauty Boost, which will set you back $ 50.

This vegan blend is marketed to support collagen production, plump skin, support skin tone and texture, and nourish the gut.

Like Kourtney, I drank this first thing in the morning with a glass of water and it was absolutely delicious.

While I didn’t immediately notice the difference, the pomegranate blend was a great way to hydrate first thing in the morning.

I am also excited to see if there are any noticeable results once the bottle is finished, which holds a whopping 45 servings.

CLEANSING OIL AFTER WORKOUT

7

After the workout, Kourtney will wash her face by scrubbing with oil with the $ 31 Sea Buckthorn Cleansing Moisturizer.

I have to admit I was pretty worried about this step as my face is already greasy so adding more oil didn’t seem like a good idea, but still, I knew Kourtney’s skin is great for a reason.

The first thing I noticed about this product is its delicious herbal scent, which I liked but for some it might be overwhelming.

I’ve found this cleanser a little too much on my oily skin, especially during hot and humid weather, but I’m curious to see how it would fare during the drier winter months.

SNACK WITH AVOCADO PUDDING

7

After the workout and skincare routine, Kourtney enjoys an avocado pudding, which has gone viral on the internet.

She said she ate the controversial snack almost every day for the past five years after she worked out.

His recipe is very simple: an avocado, a cup of coconut milk and two teaspoons of honey.

I was definitely looking forward to trying this snack because I strongly believe avocado doesn’t belong in a pudding.

Turns out I was right: Kourtney’s avocado snack was absolutely disgusting.

The sweetness of the honey and coconut milk didn’t mix well with the avocado and it tasted like medicine in the end.

And to be honest, I took about three bites and couldn’t finish it and was left hungry.

But hey, Kourtney said you’ll either love him or hate him, so it looks like I’m on the back side.

MINIMUM MAKEUP ROUTINE

7

Finally, Kourtney will finish her morning with a toned-down makeup routine.

Once out of the shower, she’ll wrap her hair in the $ 35 AQUIS Hair Wrap, which I got to try myself.

Doing makeup with my hair wrapped in a turban made it so much easier, plus my hair dried insanely fast.

As for makeup, Kourtney brushes her brows, curls her lashes and uses only concealer and bronzer on her eyelids.

This routine only took me about three minutes to complete, which is great for when you’re in a rush.

I loved how quickly this makeup took, plus the concealer and bronzer make me instantly look awake and alert.

All in all though, I was mostly impressed with Kourtney’s hair turban and makeup routine, but I’ll never be convinced again to eat avocado in pudding form.

And while it was nice to wake up in the morning like a Kardashian, I don’t think it was worth the $ 116.