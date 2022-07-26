How to ring the doorbells until they are melted in Fortnite: Summer challenges without Overwhelm

We show you how to complete this new challenge already available in the game.

Last Thursday, Epic Games launched in Fortnite the new event Summer without stress, to fulfill its classic annual summer event where players can get great rewards including free cosmetics.

With this event, players will find themselves with different missions to complete daily, which will allow them to progress in the event and obtain the aforementioned rewards. A new quest unlocked today that requires players to ring bells until they are melted.

Ring doorbells until they melt

For this mission, you will have to ring 3 house bells until they explode. The way to do it is quite simple, since you only have to interact with the bell multiple times until it explodes. In short, the most complicated thing will be finding the houses with bells that can explode, which we share with you on the following map of the island:

Once you reach any of these locations, look for the doorbells next to the doors and interact with them. This is how they look in-game:

You can interact with the same chime multiple times, though once it explodes it will have a cooldown until you can play it again.