How to make rope in Minecraft and what it is for

We can create a multitude of elements in our Minecraft games, some elements more valid than others, some will help us to survive the enemies and others are essential for our own animals, as is the case with the rope.

And it is that the rope is one of those essential elements if we want all our defenseless animals to be better controlled, since we can gather them in a safer area or manage them in our village.

That is why we tell you exactly what is the rope recipe in minecrafthow to obtain each of the materials and what we must do to get the most out of it.

How to make a rope in Minecraft and what animals it is for

This is one of the easiest recipes you can get in Minecraft, and basically we need a ball of Slime and four threads.

On the one hand, the Slime ball can be obtained quite easily near the swamps and in the caves. The slimes are a kind of green block that we must eliminate to obtain this object in return.

Then when it comes to the thread, it’s even easier, because basically you have to kill spiders and for each spider you kill you will receive a thread.

Once we have all the materials you need to create the recipe as we show you in the image, that is, putting the Slime ball in the center, and then the threads in the first and second quadrants of the first row, in the first quadrant of the second row and in the last quadrant of the last row.

With this we will receive two ropes.

Then we have a lot of animals that we can tie to the ropes such as bees, chickens, cows, dolphins, monkeys, foxes, horses, llamas, pigs, rabbits, sheep or wolves. , among many others.

